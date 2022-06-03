"You only have so many weight cuts like that in you" - Anthony Smith believes Paddy Pimblett is damaging his body by blowing up between fights

Anthony Smith is not a big fan of Paddy Pimblett's antics in between fights.

'The Baddy' tends to put on a lot of weight days after a bout, as can be seen from multiple pictures on his social media accounts.

Smith believes that this habit of Pimblett to blow up between fights would not fare well for the 27-year-old in the long run. During the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, 'Lionheart' stated that the Liverpudlian's actions will adversely affect him in the future. The light heavyweight contender said it will keep getting harder for 'The Baddy' to make the lightweight limit.

Anthony Smith added that keeping his weight in check would help Pimblett in becoming a better fighter:

"I hear the criticism on Paddy and I probably echo it a little bit. But not because I'm trying to shame him or make fun of him or be a d**k. Like, that up-and-down yo-yo thing, you can only do it so long. And he's really good. So, he's gonna start having problems as he gets older, his metabolism is going to slow down a little bit... you only have so many weight cuts like that in you. So, it's just the damage that he's doing. I think that he would be a better athlete and a better fighter, if he was able to just keep his weight down."

Watch the full episode of the podcast below:

Paddy Pimblett appears to be getting back in shape ahead of July fight

Paddy Pimblett is set to return to the octagon on July 23 for the UFC's second London event of 2022. The card will be headlined by a heavyweight showdown between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes.

In a recently released picture, 'The Baddy' appears to be getting back in shape for the event.

Pimblett will take on Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight scrap. This will be the Liverpudlian's third fight in the UFC. In his two previous encounters, Pimblett finished both of his opponents and earned a Performance of the Night bonus for each fight.

