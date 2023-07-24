"You never know what's gonna happen" - Donald Trump dawns UFC nerd cap as he recalls Leon Edward's last-minute KO of Kamaru Usman

Former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is an avid combat sports fan. The businessman-turned-politician has even hosted many high-profile boxing fights back in the day.

Trump is especially known for his love for the MMA. He has attended numerous UFC events in the past and was most recently spotted at the UFC 290 fight card headlined by Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.

However, it seems that the sport of MMA is soo unpredictable that it can even catch a former President off guard. During a recent UFC Unfiltered interview with Matt Serra and Jim Norton, Trump spoke at length about Leon Edwards' upset over Kamaru Usman:

"This sport is interesting like I watched Usman and... [he is] a fantastic fighter and I watched that fight [against Leon Edwards], and he was essentially undefeated and pretty much unbeatable, and he goes into the fight, and he was winning that fight by soo much. It was over, and that one kick and it was indeed over... So you never really know."

Trump added:

"I was a little surprised, and I give credit to his opponent to because in his next fight... he was fairly dominant, and I was a little surprised to see that... You never know what's going to happen [in MMA]. The kicks and the punches, right? The kicks and the punches."

Catch Donald Trump's comments from 5:00 onwards:

Dana White reveals Donald Trump's favorite UFC fighters

There are few honors greater than being a favorite of a former head of state, and it looks like two top-tier MMA fighters have that elusive honor. During the post-fight press conference at UFC 287, Dana White spilled beans on Donald Trump's favorite fighters.

Per White, the former US President is a huge fight fan. During the interview, he said:

"So this guy [Donald Trump] calls me twice a month and will talk to me for an hour about the fights that happened... He knows everybody, he knows what they did and who they fought last. He's a huge fight fan. Loves this stuff."

Furthermore, when he was quizzed about who the former President's favorite UFC fighters were, White said:

"Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal."

Catch Dana White's comments below: