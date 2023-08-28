"You are a POS" - Sean O'Malley unloads new accusation against MMA managers for taking massive cuts from fighters' paychecks

Sean O'Malley has been taking relentless digs at MMA managers for a while now. While O'Malley is yet to call anyone out in particular, 'Sugar' has threatened to expose managers for ripping fighters off.

O'Malley, who was previously managed by VaynerSports, has definitely brought some attention to the alleged corruption in MMA management after he went solo last year. The newly crowned UFC bantamweight champ has now taken a fresh dig at managers for allegedly taking a massive 20% cut from fighters' purses and another totally undeserved 20% from their bonuses as well. O'Malley wrote on Twitter:

"There are managers that take 20% of fighters purses AND 20% of their bonuses. If you do this to the fighters you are a POS."

Sean O'Malley dethroned Aljamain Sterling earlier this month with a huge second-round upset TKO win at UFC 292. 'Sugar' reportedly received a $1.43 million payday which he certainly won't have to share with any manager.

Sean O'Malley's advice to fighters on signing management contracts

Sean O'Malley did not miss the opportunity to go off on MMA managers leading up to his UFC 292 clash against Aljamain Sterling. O'Malley went on a seemingly good-willed rant, advising fighters on signing up with management firms.

'Sugar' urged fighters to have their contracts read by a lawyer as they are mostly unfair to the athletes. While he suggests that fighters should be wary of managers in general, O'Malley also didn't shy away from acknowledging that a conflict of interest comes into play with managers who are close to the UFC. The 28-year-old said during the UFC 292 media day:

"I’d say make sure when you get these manager’s contracts, read them, have a lawyer look through them. Don’t just sign just because these guys say they can get you in the UFC. They’re taking 20% of your purse. They’re taking your win bonus, taking your fight bonus, your performance bonus. I would be very very skeptical on signing their contract... Be very very careful of these managers that are very close with the UFC. Mostly just be careful with these guys. They’re not good at their jobs. They’ll manipulate you."

