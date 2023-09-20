“You had quite a dad” - Fans react after Andrew Tate digs deep into the archives to unearth father’s 12-year-old tweet on ‘choosing individualism’

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate remains a hot topic with fans on social media as he awaits trial in Romania on various legal charges.

August saw ‘Cobra’ finally absolved of his house arrest, but further controversy surrounding him quickly emerged earlier this month.

The BBC now alleges that leaked chats between members of Andrew Tate’s ‘War Room’ group show that they groomed a number of women into s*x work over recent years.

However, the latest talking point surrounding the former kickboxer actually involves his father, Emory.

Tate recently retweeted an old Twitter post that his father posted back in December 2011, and remarkably, the post reads like something ‘Cobra’ would post today.

Unsurprisingly, this post has quickly garnered plenty of attention from Tate’s followers on social media.

User @lukebelmar outright suggested that Tate is a “clone” of his father, who he labeled “ahead of his time”.

“Clone = NPC. OG was ahead of his time”

@Kourtneyyy___1 and @thedoorhemet both made reference to Tate’s father having passed away in 2015, suggesting he’d be proud of his son.

“He may not be here, physically to enjoy & celebrate with you & @TateTheTalisman but he IS absolutely with you both at life’s every turn.”

“As a Father and getting older. I’m sure that if he can see into this dimension from eternity, he is very proud.”

@nitroprinz and @iam_smallene both paid tribute to Tate’s father and his relationship with him, while @ibreathegr8ness suggested Tate’s success comes from “heritage”.

“There’s nothing as strong as a good son-dad relationship”

“You had quite a dad!”

“It’s Heritage”

Other users, meanwhile, including @kristieTopK777, @realwhalenews and @ShabazAmmad38 all simply praised Tate himself.

“We love you top G!!”

“You got an army behind you”

“It needs a brave heart to be Andrew tate. Top G”

For those unaware, Emory Tate was both a veteran of the US Army and an International Master in chess. He passed away from a heart attack in 2015.

Andrew Tate: What did the influencer say about the Russell Brand allegations?

British actor and comedian Russell Brand has recently been hit with a string of allegations surrounding his conduct between 2006 and 2013, with women accusing him of s*xual assault and r*pe.

Brand has denied these allegations, but that hasn’t stopped a number of sanctions against him. YouTube, for instance, has suspended monetization of his channel.

Unsurprisingly, it hasn’t taken controversial influencer Andrew Tate long to weigh in on the subject. In a live stream posted to Twitter, he seemed to defend Brand, suggesting that the media is attacking him because he “started the fight against the Matrix.”

