"You are r*pist" - When Khabib Nurmagomedov blatantly issued accusations against Conor McGregor for suggestive photos with a woman

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are two of the most popular names to have ever graced the UFC octagon. However, the two do not get along and are, in fact, bitter rivals in and out of the cage.

One would think their rivalry would've ended with their UFC 229 clash, where the Dagestani submitted 'The Notorious' in the fourth round. Well, that was not the case.

McGregor called 'The Eagle's wife a "towel" in a deleted tweet from 2019. The insult obviously didn't sit well with Nurmagomedov, who then returned the Irishman the favor in an accusatory tweet.

The tweet included a photo of McGregor touching a woman's thighs in a bathroom. Nurmagomedov wrote:

"R*pist, you are R*pist. You are a hypocrite who is not responsible for your actions. Justice will find you. We will see. @TheNotoriousMMA"

Khabib Nurmagomedov has since retired from MMA with an undefeated record of 29-0. The legendary lightweight champion holds wins over many UFC elites, including Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Rafael dos Anjos.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is still with the UFC. However, the Irishman hasn't stepped inside the octagon since his infamous leg break at UFC 264. He is expected to return to active competition in a bout against Michael Chandler next year.

Khabib Nurmagomedov revisits his post-fight scrap with Conor McGregor's team

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most respected figures in MMA. Throughout his career, 'The Eagle' was a shining example of respect, discipline, and sportsmanship. However, even the lightweight legend has had bad moments.

After he submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 229, verbal abuse from one of the Irishman's teammates set 'The Eagle' berserk. An enraged Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage and attacked McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis.

Watch the post-fight confusion at UFC 229 below:

Earlier in 2022, the Dagestani revised the fabled scrap in an episode of the Full Send Podcast. The UFC Hall of Famer stated that he would not have acted as such if the fight took place today:

"Maybe at this age right now... maybe I'm not going to jump right now," said Khabib. "I remember like someone from his corner like say something. It was like [a] crazy emotional moment for me. I'm like, okay, this party [is] not finished."

Catch Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (15:00):