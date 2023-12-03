"You’re not Conor McGregor!” - Jalin Turner blasts fellow lightweight contender for calling him out after Bobby Green KO win

Jalin Turner is back in the win column following a superb performance against Bobby Green at UFC Austin this weekend.

'The Tarantula' stepped up on short-notice to face Green after Dan Hooker was forced to withdraw from his scheduled clash with 'King' due to injury.

The new co-main event between Turner and Green gave fans what they expected as the pair stood and traded strikes from the opening bell.

Several minutes into the round, Jalin Turner landed a sharp right hand that hurt his opponent before unloading vicious ground-and-pound strikes, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

No. 14 ranked lightweight contender Renato Moicano took to X following UFC Austin to call out 'The Tarantula,' who wrote this:

"Hey @danawhite, I saw that co main event Renato Moicano vs. @JalinTurner let's keep this fight. First round ko, no injuries... congrats turner see you in Feb"

During Jalin Turner's post-fight press conference, he was informed of Moicano's call out, and put the fellow lightweight contender on blast for his constant callouts. Turner said:

"That fool's been calling everybody out. That's all he does is call everybody out. Anybody that wins he wants to callout. That's annoying bro. Stop doing that. I don't know why these fighters keep doing that. It's corny bro. You're not Conor McGregor! Stop trying to have everybody's name in your mouth. It's weird."

Jalin Turner welcomes a rematch with Dan Hooker following KO win over Bobby Green

Bobby Green was originally scheduled to face Dan Hooker, but the Kiwi suffered a broken arm in training last week, ruling him out of the contest.

Hooker had initially broken the same arm during his war with Turner at UFC 290 in July, where 'The Hangman' also suffered a fractured orbital bone. Despite absorbing significant damage, the Kiwi was awarded a split-decision win over Turner earlier this year.

Following his stunning KO win over Bobby Green, Jalin Turner appeared at the post-fight press conference. On being asked if he would be open to a rematch, Dan Hooker said:

"That could be a possibility. I wouldn't look past that. It was a heck of a fight, we both had a war. I'm pretty sure the fans would love to see another war like that, but we'll see how it goes." [2:10-2:32 in aforementioned video]