"You're delusional, you're unlikeable" - Jamahal Hill slams MMA community for alleged bias toward Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 300 clash  

Given his recent activity on social media, it's quite clear that former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is heading into his UFC 300 clash with Alex Pereira with a chip on his shoulder.

Given Pereira's rise to superstardom within the MMA community, it's also clear that many are siding with 'Poatan' as UFC 300 draws closer. The card, set to go down on April 13, will be headlined by Pereira and Hill's contest for the Brazilian's 205-pound strap.

Hill recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and outlined the double standards with which many in the MMA community are judging him and his prospects ahead of the UFC 300 main event.

He wrote:

"Alex: I’m going to beat Jamahal so easy/clean I’ll fight another top contender another 3 weeks later. MMA Community: He’s a beast, I believe he can do it, dudes special, f**k love it! Me: I’m better than Alex MMA Community: Your to confident, your delusional, your unlikeable"

Pereira, the reigning light heavyweight champion, had previously expressed his desire to make a quick turnaround and compete at UFC 301 in his native Brazil. This would, of course, depend on him not only emerging victorious against Hill at UFC 300, but doing so without taking any significant damage.

Hill previously branded Pereira's remarks as "funny" and said that he was "crazy" to think he would emerge unscathed from the UFC 300 main event.

Jamahal Hill comments on Cameron Saaiman vs. Payton Talbott, brands Talbott "special"

Jamahal Hill was clearly paying attention to UFC Vegas 89, which saw Payton Talbott announce himself as one to watch for the future and a potential champion down the line at bantamweight, which is an already stacked division.

Talbott took on Cameron Saaiman at UFC Vegas 89, putting on a dominant performance. He outclassed the South African and hurt him on several occasions, eventually securing the TKO finish toward the end of the second round. He even received a $50,000 performance of the night bonus for his efforts.

Many took notice of Talbott's impressive performance and lauded him as one to keep an eye on. Jamahal Hill was also clearly impressed, as he took to X and wrote:

"This Cameron kid is tough asf! He should be sleep and man this Talbott kid is special!!"

