"You're not getting another Jon Jones" - Brendan Schaub thinks UFC light heavyweight belt going to change hands like "a doobie at a Snoop Dogg concert"

Brendan Schaub recently declared that the light heavyweight division will not have a dominant champion like Jon Jones on the throne anytime soon. In a recent video that he posted on his YouTube channel, he went on to comment on the future of the 205-lbs division.

Schaub predicted that the title will change hands multiple times over the course of the next two years due to the absence of a dominant fighter in the division. He hilariously likened the title to a 'marijuana joint' at a Snoop Dogg concert.

Jan Blachowicz dropped the light heavyweight title after Glover Teixeira submitted him at UFC 267 back in October 2021. It most recently changed hands after Teixeira was beaten by Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 this past weekend.

In the latest edition of The Schaub Show, Schaub discussed the title mix in the 205-pound division.

"I think [the UFC light heavyweight belt] gets circulated just non-stop. I think that thing gets passed around like a doobie at a Snoop Dogg concert; just here you go, here you go, here you go, here you go. I think you're going to get multiple world champions in the next two years and when I look at the division, you know, unless there's some freak that comes along soon that we haven't heard of, you're not getting another Jon Jones in this lifetime; a guy who's just absolutely dominant."

He subsequently asserted that the light heavyweight title picture is going to lack adequate American representation. He backed Anthony Smith to be the only American fighter who could find himself in a position to potentially compete for the title in the near future.

Watch Brendan Schaub break down all things UFC in the video below:

Jon Jones looks massive ahead of heavyweight debut

Fans have been waiting for Jon Jones' return to the octagon for quite some time. He has frequently offered his supporters some insight into the progress he has made as far as competing in the heavyweight division is concerned.

Frequently posting videos of his workouts on social media, he has allowed fans to keep track of his physical growth as he inches closer to a potential bout against Stipe Miocic after it was recently confirmed by Dana White.

Francis Ngannou currently finds himself out of commission as he recovers from a knee surgery for an injury that he suffered while training to fight Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

'The Predator's absence has paved the way for an interim heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. However, the UFC is yet to confirm details about the same.

