"You're just yapping at this point" - Fans react to former heavyweight's claim about Conor McGregor being the most underpaid athlete of all time

Conor McGregor has legions of fans. However, among the most loyal of the Irishman's supporters is former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, who recently expressed his belief that McGregor is the most underpaid athlete, not in MMA or combat sports, but in all sports, across all of time.

Schaub made the claim on his official YouTube channel. Naturally, this drew a wave of responses from MMA fans, many of whom found Schaub's claim sensational given how well-paid McGregor has been in combat sports.

One fan even went as far as mocking Schaub by stating that CTE has clouded his judgment, saying:

"Brendan CTE kickin in real GOOD"

Another fan countered Schaub's claims by reminding him that McGregor is a highly paid athlete:

"He's one of the highest paid athletes of all time lmao"

Some commenters even described Schaub's statement as amounting to nonsense, with comments like:

"You're just yapping at this point."

One comment even resorted to taunting Schaub by comparing him to current United States president Joe Biden, whose diminishing cognitive function has drawn increasing attention. They wrote:

"Is this Biden's son? They sound a lot alike"

McGregor has been a recipient of Schaub's support for years. In fact, the Irishman was backed by the former UFC heavyweight in the former's historic boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. The Irishman's knockout power was a talking point ahead of their bout and Schaub was of the belief that it would be the deciding factor.

That, however, wasn't the case, as it was Mayweather who emerged victorious via 10th round TKO.

Conor McGregor has resolved his issues with the UFC

Conor McGregor has been aiming to return to the UFC for some time now. However, some issues with USADA led to a delay. Though since the drug-testing agency's split from the UFC, there seemed to be a disconnect between both McGregor and the promotion.

Fortunately, he recently came to an agreement with the promotion and is set to return in the summer against Michael Chandler, who he has been expected to face since Feb. 2023.