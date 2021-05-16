"You're real quite lately" - Gregor Gillespie issues call out of Conor McGregor after fishing exchange

In his quest to prove his fishing prowess, UFC lightweight Gregor Gillespie has been pursuing a "fish-off" contest against Conor McGregor.

In a recent tweet, 'The Gift' posted a picture of himself with a fish from his catch, taking a jab at the Irishman. Gillespie stated that Conor McGregor has not yet responded to his fishing contest callouts.

"@TheNotoriousMMA your real quiet lately, apparently your speciality is crickets... not fish," wrote Gregor Gillespie.

Gregor Gillespie also took a dig at Conor McGregor's clothing line, August McGregor, via Instagram. Gillespie noted that he was a better-dressed UFC fighter when compared to 'Notorious'.

"We can figure out who the best fighter is, we can figure out who the best fisherman is, but it's pretty clear who the best dressed is," wrote Gregor Gillespie.

In a recent interview with James Lynch, Gregor Gillespie discussed the aftermath of Conor McGregor's post-UFC Vegas 26 callout.

"McGregor calling me out for a fishing thing was pretty cool. Obviously, that's a fight that I would love to get someday. I don't know how do you approach having a fishing competition when someone's in Ireland and I am in America...I mean, if you oughta go fishing and then have a fight, I'm down for that too," said Gregor Gillespie.

Gregor Gillespie picks up a win after two years

One of the most decorated wrestlers to compete in the UFC, Gregor Gillespie secured a stunning second-round TKO win over third-degree BJJ black belt Diego Ferreira at UFC Vegas 26. The former NCAA Division-1 wrestler secured the first win since his brutal head-kick KO loss to Kevin Lee at UFC 244 in 2019.

During the post-fight interview, Gregor Gillespie discussed the essence of the long-awaited victory.

“There’s not much that compares to that,” Gillespie said in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “It’s been such a long time since I felt that. Last time I won a fight was two years ago. That was a special one for me.”