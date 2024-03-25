"You both rule" - Fans react as Tracy Cortez catches up with Nina-Marie Daniele and sparks comments about her tattoo

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on UFC women's flyweight Tracy Cortez catching up with Nina-Marie Daniele.

Daniele recently took to X and posted a picture of herself with Cortez. She captioned the post:

''My UFC Mamacita! Love Tracy Cortez @TracyCortezmma''

The picture quickly garnered attention, with fans flooding the comment section with admiration for the two MMA personalities. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

''You both rule''

''Tracy just seems like such an amazing hard working proud beautiful human being''

''These girls are gorgeous!''

Some fans even questioned Cortez's tattoo, writing:

''Why has @TracyCortezmma got a tattoo of @Justin_Gaethje''

''Does she have a Shaub tattoo on her arm?''

Cortez had three siblings. Unfortunately, she lost her eldest brother, Jose Cortez, in 2011. In memory of her older brother, Cortez has a tattoo of him wearing a Yankees cap, a bracelet he wore after undergoing chemotherapy, and a gray-and-red UFC T-shirt on her arm.

Cortez's elder brother was an MMA fighter who dreamed of competing in the UFC before receiving a germ-cell cancer diagnosis in 2008. As a result, he had to abandon his goal. He fought the illness for three years before passing away in 2011.

Cortez suffered much after her brother's death, and as a result, she battled depression. Fascinatingly, she was introduced to mixed martial arts by her late brother. She started training when she was fourteen years old after observing her brother.

Speaking candidly about her brother, the 30-year-old stated:

''Every time I feel tired or I feel fatigued or I question anything, I think like, damn, my brother fought with cancer in his heart and he didn't give up, He fought through it. I'm perfectly healthy. I'm more than capable to do what I'm doing. This is easy work. That's a huge motivator for me."

When is Tracy Cortez fighting next?

Tracy Cortez has an 11-1 professional record and is undefeated in the UFC. The flyweight has swiftly become a fan favorite for her physical looks and dynamic fighting style. Many are often requesting updates on her return.

Cortez has only had five fights in the UFC since his debut in 2019. In her last fight, Cortez defeated Jasmine Jasudavicius via unanimous decision at Noche UFC, advancing her to the top ten of the flyweight rankings.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Cortez discussed her return. She said:

''Obviously, Noche UFC is a big goal of mine but I'm recently dealing with some new injuries got in a pretty bad accident and I'm just healing the concussion, healing the injuries that were caused by that accident so hopefully fingers crossed.''

Check out Tracy Cortez's comments below (0:53):