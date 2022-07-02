"You sounding like my ex" - Fans troll Jorge Masvidal for 'desperately begging' for Conor McGregor payday

Jorge Masvidal's latest Instagram video directed at Conor McGregor may have backfired. The welterweight star's post has been flooded with comments trolling 'Gamebred' instead.

Masvidal and McGregor have been back-and-forth on social media as of late. The American is seemingly doing all he can to book a fight with the Irishman.

'Gamebred' has continually bad-mouthed 'Notorious' at every opportunity. This time, he used a bottle of Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey in his video to try and antagonise McGregor.

In the video, the 38-year-old admits to having a cut on his foot that needs cleaning. Masivdal then grabs a bottle of McGregor's whiskey and pours it out on his feet, labeling it as "weak".

Fans then flooded his post with comments accusing him to fish McGregor into fighting him:

"Bro Conor ain't fighting you just stop lol"

"Bro u sounding like my ex who won't leave me b"

"Damn. Game making videos buying his bottle for laughs now lol he really wants this payday from Conor"

Some of the troll comments Jorge Masvidal has received from Conor McGregor fans

Should a fight between Masvidal and McGregor materialize, both men are in desperate need of a win inside the octagon. Masvidal is on the first three-fight skid of his career. He lost out twice to welter champion Kamaru Usman and long-time rival Colby Covington.

For McGregor, his two-fight losing streak had put question marks about a UFC return. The Irishman suffered the first KO loss of his career when he rematched Dustin Poirier in 2021. However, in their trilogy fight later that year, he suffered a freak leg break while stepping back onto his feet. It looked to be a potential career finisher but it now seems 'Notorious' is close to full fitness.

Conor McGregor is expected to make his UFC return by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Jorge Masvidal thinks fight with Conor McGregor would break UFC records

As his nickname suggests, Conor McGregor is notorious for his loud-mouthed antics and regular call-outs on social media. Recently, however, it appears as though the Irishman is just focused on getting himself in the best shape of his career. This would come as frustrating for Masvidal.

McGregor has previously posted about a desire to fight Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler and even Tony Ferguson. However, amongst the Jorge Masvisal noise, 'Notorious' has remained eerily silent.

Jorge Masvidal called out Conor McGregor for avoiding a fight against him:



‘You’re a f****** p****’ Jorge Masvidal called out Conor McGregor for avoiding a fight against him: ‘You’re a f****** p****’ https://t.co/FfUR9695uw

It looks as though every attempt 'Gamebred' has made to try and antagonise the 33-year-old has so far fallen on deaf ears.

In a recent interview with MMAFighting.com, Masvidal launched a scathing attack on McGregor with what fans speculate was yet another attempt to secure a fight.

"Conor doesn't want the fight. If he did, he'd post something, he'd say something... It's maybe the biggest pay-per-view fight in history as far as UFC goes. I think we'd shatter all numbers, all previous records but... Money doesn't entertain him no more... We could do it man-to-man in the cage and just, once and for all, figure it out and get paid a handsome reward while doing it."

Surprisingly though, Masvidal is likely not wrong. Each one of McGregor's UFC returns has broken some of the records he previously held. The top five pay-per-views in the UFC all feature the Irishman. If McGregor is to return and face Jorge Masvidal, it could be on course to be one of the biggest fights in the organization's history.

Catch Jorge Masvidal's interview here:

