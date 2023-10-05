“You start looking at different events” - Michael Chandler reveals his deadline for Conor McGregor fight

Conor McGregor's much-anticipated return to the UFC is likely to come against Michael Chandler, but no one can be certain.

'The Notorious' has still not re-entered the USADA testing pool, which he will need to do for at least six months prior to being allowed to compete, unless the UFC grants an exemption.

Given the lack of clarity surrounding the Irishman's status with USADA, a potential fight date for McGregor cannot be confirmed. With Michael Chandler being forced to play a waiting game, fans and pundits have begun to wonder if 'Iron' has a deadline for his potential Conor McGregor fight.

But being granted the opportunity to fight the biggest name in combat sports is something that Chandler has not taken lightly. During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, the former title challegener spoke honestly about whether he will move on from a possible clash with Conor McGregor.

He said this:

"Obviously with the six-month USADA deadline, you start looking at different dates, you start looking at different events, you can do the math. At what point in time would he need to be in the USADA testing pool, which you'll know, I'll know, everybody will know because that's basically a public announcement... Best I can say is UFC 300, could possibly be what everyone is looking at... But I haven't set a date, like I said, I'm just a foot soldier waiting for that phone call."

Watch the video below from 16:07:

Conor McGregor hints at re-entry into the USADA testing pool ahead of Michael Chandler fight

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were announced as the coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, which aired from May 30 to August 15.

The pair were expected to do battle shortly after the finale of TUF 31, but McGregor's situation with USADA has delayed proceedings.

Having been removed from the testing pool after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July, 2021, 'The Notorious' will need to re-enter for six months before being cleared to fight.

But a recent Instagram post could suggest that McGregor has done so, meaning that Michael Chandler's prediction that he will face the Irishman at UFC 300 in April, 2024, could be correct.

Conor McGregor mentioned Jeff Novitzky in his post, who is currently the VP of Athlete Health and Performance at the UFC and the promotion's bridge to USADA. He wrote:

"You’re going down. This is fighting. Sparring day with slick @grozdevnikolay. Always a banger of a spar with the slick fella. Submitted my stuff to Novitzky. Ball rolling, see you soon you little light work b***h"