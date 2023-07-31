"You can't talk like that on FOX" - When Joe Rogan had to cut short Nate Diaz's historic Conor McGregor call-out due to broadcasting restrictions

Nate Diaz is one of the most beloved MMA fighters of this generation. His infamous Stockton slap, crazy callouts, and in-octagon shenanigans have made him a true fan favorite.

However, Diaz has never been easy to work with, something even UFC president Dana White has hinted at on many occasions. Once, the legendary UFC commentator Joe Rogan even had to cut off one of Diaz's fiery call-outs due to broadcasting restrictions.

After his dominant win over Michael Johnson, the 38-year-old took the mic and delivered a rather foul-mouthed call-out to Conor McGregor. He said:

"F**k yeah, Conor McGregor, you're taking everything I worked for motherf****r. I'm going to fight your f*****g a**. You know what the real fight is, what the real money fight is, it's me. Not these clowns that you p****d at the press conference. No one wants to see that. You know you beat them already. That's the easy fight, you want that real sh**t, right here."

Although this was nothing unusual for Diaz, FOX's broadcasting rules don't condone that kind of language, ultimately forcing Rogan to cut off the fighter mid-speech.

Even though the fighter attempted to continue his call-out, the American ultimately had to give up and walk away as an adamant Rogan refused to hand him the mic.

However, it all worked out, and Diaz got to fight 'The Notorious' twice after the call-out. He even beat the Irishman via second-round submission at the historic UFC 196, marking what is perhaps the most significant victory of his career.

Nate Diaz reacts to Conor McGregor picking him to win against Jake Paul

Nate Diaz is scheduled to fight YouTuber turned celebrity-boxer Jake Paul on Saturday, August 5, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Although many Sportsbooks have pegged Paul as the favorite for the matchup but Conor McGregor doesn't agree.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, the Irishman picked his former foe to get his hand raised against 'The Problem Child.'

McGregor's prediction doesn't come as a surprise to Diaz. During a recent media interaction, he said:

"No. [I wasn't surprised with Conor McGregor picking me to win] He knows what's going on. He fought at the highest level, he fought me, he fought Floyd [Mayweather]. Yeah, he knows whats going on."

