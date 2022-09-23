"You think the Gi is your ally?" - Conor McGregor's coach gives pun-heavy reaction to Tom Hardy winning BJJ championship

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh recently reacted to Tom Hardy winning a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament. Kavanagh's reaction was filled with puns as he used a famous quote by Hardy's equally famous character Bane, from The Batman series. The SBG Ireland chief wrote on Twitter:

"You think the Gi is your ally? You merely adopted the Gi. He was born in it, molded by it..."

Coach Kavanagh @John_Kavanagh Path To Manliness @PathToManliness Tom Hardy secretly entered a BJJ tournament and wins the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in the UK



Tom Hardy secretly entered a BJJ tournament and wins the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in the UK https://t.co/hV2gld0v94 You think the Gi is your ally? You merely adopted the Gi. He was born in it, molded by it... twitter.com/PathToManlines… You think the Gi is your ally? You merely adopted the Gi. He was born in it, molded by it... twitter.com/PathToManlines…

The original quote was used by Hardy when he played the role of the supervillian, Bane in the movie- The Dark Knight Rises. Conor McGregor's coach replaced the words 'darkness' with 'Gi' in his latest tweet. The original quote by Bane reads:

"Ah you think darkness is your ally? You merely adopted the dark. I was born in it, molded by it."

Watch Bane's dialog at the 1:05 mark of the video below:

Tom Hardy reportedly participated in the United Martial Arts Center Milton Keynes Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open in the United Kingdom on September 17. The Lawless actor went on to win the tournament in his division and with it a blue belt.

(Source: Tom Hardy won first place as a surprise competitor at the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship.(Source: m.facebook.com/tapedfingers Tom Hardy won first place as a surprise competitor at the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship.(Source: m.facebook.com/tapedfingers) https://t.co/DthquR5cgQ

However, this is not Hardy's first time winning a jiu-jitsu competition. The Hollywood star won a charity competition at the REORG open last month, submitting his opponent via a slick armbar. The clip posted by John Kavanagh is from the REORG open.

Conor McGregor's impersonation of Bane

Conor McGregor recently left fans impressed with his impersonation of Tom Hardy's character Bane from DC's Batman. McGregor also used the famous 'darkness' dialog for his mimicry.

Watch the clip below:

This is not the first time McGregor has drawn comparisons with Batman's supervillain Bane. The Irishman has simultaneously compared himself to Bane and The Hulk in one of previous posts.

McGregor appears to be a Batman fan going by his repeated references to characters from the Marvel comic. 'The Notorious' has also compared himself to another Batman villain, 'The Penguin' while fawning over an umbrella on his superyacht.

McGregor is currently vacationing around Europe with Spain's Mallorca as his base. 'The Notorious' is also set to make his Hollywood debut in the remake of the 1989 classic, Road House.

Interestingly, the Irishman's manager Tim Simpson recently pushed back the date of his potential return to the octagon to next year.

