“You try and keep your wits “ – Liam Harrison shares what it’s like getting up from a hard knockdown

It's safe to say that ONE bantamweight Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison has more experience than most if not all fighters on his roster active today. Having started his career back in the 90s, 'Hitman' has the knowledge and wisdom of a master in the Art of Eight Limbs.

Having seen it all and done it all, Liam Harrison is the perfect person to listen to about things most normal people - even professional fighters - don't fully understand. One such thing is how one gets up from a hard knockdown.

Speaking with Sky Sports on YouTube, the fighting Brit described what it was like to get up and recover from being knocked down hard:

“When you get knocked down at this level you have to try and keep your wits about you. But you've obviously got someone across the ring who's one of the greatest strikers on the planet, who's trying to get you out of there. You can't just throw caution to the wind and just like go wild and stuff like that because it only takes one slip there and you're getting your lights turned out."

He continued:

"You have to try and just be stay focused while trying to survive whilst trying to come back with some of yourself. That's going to get you back in the fight it's very tough and it's not easy.”

They say skill and athleticism can be honed and trained, but not heart and toughness. Either you're born with it or not. To Liam Harrison, it's a combination of skill and a natural-born gift. He's naturally tough but also has the veteran instincts he perfected through the years, allowing him to have the focus and mettle to survive getting knocked down.

Watch the full interview here:

Liam Harrison overcame two knockdowns to stop Muangthai in a career-best performance

Back in April 2022 at ONE 156, Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK Saenchai put together perhaps the greatest single-round matches in Muay Thai history. After suffering two horrific knockdowns courtesy of 'The Elbow Zombie', 'Hitman' came back to life and dropped the Thai superstar three times to earn the TKO victory.

Speaking on the historic match, Harrison told Sky Sports:

"I've had a lot of like real good wins over the last couple of years but I think my win against Muangthai, the ONE Championship Muay Thai Fight of the Year in 2022, just because the fact it went so viral and the whole world was watching and it was on the biggest stage.”

Harrison described the chaos that transpired inside those three minutes:

“When I got knocked down twice in the first round and I got up and knocked him three times in the same round, I think that showed the whole world what I was made of in that fight and I showed heart."