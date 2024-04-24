Danial Williams is looking forward to watching the return of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Tawanchai.

The champ has been dominant in his own skill set and marked himself out as a champion who isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

However, ask anyone what his closest fight in recent times has been and they will point to ONE Fight Night 15 where he competed in kickboxing.

Jo Nattawut was able to push the Muay Thai champion right down to the wire and now he will look to go one step further when they face off in Muay Thai.

Both men have a big point to prove at ONE 167 as the champ looks to show why he is the featherweight Muay Thai king and Nattawut looks to get revenge after he believed he did enough to win their first encounter.

Three-sport athlete Williams believes that neither man is short on motivation for this clash and that makes for an exciting match-up. He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"This one is going to be a banger too. You know, you've got two hungry Thais that are ready to go all out. Both are talented too. And I see this going back-and-forth, entertainment guaranteed."

Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut look to steal the show at ONE 167

Both Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut will have drawn confidence from different areas for this rematch on June 7.

The defending champion will believe that their first close meeting will not be replicated now that they are facing off in his preferred ruleset of Muay Thai.

Nattawut, on the other hand, will know that he came close to beating his opponent last time out so he has what it takes to get the win even if he lost the decision at ONE Fight Night 15.

For a fight of this magnitude, it could come down to who makes the right adjustments from their first meeting and whether 'Smokin' Jo can be as competitive in Muay Thai.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.