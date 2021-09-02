"You want to fight or not?" - Miesha Tate issues a challenge for her next opponent; reveals she has already signed the contract

Miesha Tate has issued a challenge to her next UFC opponent and has suggested that she's already signed her bout agreement.

Tate recently returned to the UFC after a hiatus of nearly five years. 'Cupcake' took on Marion Reneau in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises in July.

The former bantamweight champion dispatched of her opponent via a third-round TKO, which also earned her the Performance of the Night bonus.

The UFC is now looking to book a clash between Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira as the headliner for a UFC Fight Night on October 16. Tate is clearly eager to take on the Brazilian, who is apparently "ghosting" her.

According to Tate, she has already signed the contract for her next bout. Meanwhile, her opponent, who we can assume to be Vieira, is delaying the process.

Issuing a challenge to her upcoming opponent on her Instagram, Miesha Tate recently said:

"I wanna issue a challenge to my opponent. I don't know what's taking her so long. I signed my contract a week ago and she's ghosting. So like... Do you wanna fight or not? It's easier to sign a dotted line, so let's go."

Why did Miesha Tate return to fighting?

Soon after the birth of her first child, Miesha Tate joined ONE Championship in an executive role. She also served as a brand ambassador and commentator for the Asia-based promotion.

While she enjoyed her time at ONE championship, her desire to compete soon returned after the birth of her second child.

Miesha Tate finishes Marion Reneau for the first time in her career #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/pcKUSA6Bbd — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) July 18, 2021

Financial compensation from the UFC had little or no role to play in Miesha Tate's return to the octagon. According to Tate, she left a six-figure salary to come back and compete in the UFC.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, the former 135-pound champion revealed that she would have to win three UFC fights to surpass the salary she received at ONE Championship.

In the lead-up to her return against Reneau, Miesha Tate told MMA Fighting:

"When I make this comeback, I’m not doing it cause I have no other options. I’m not doing it because I’m hurting for money. As a matter of fact, I’m walking away from a six-figure job to fight. I have to win three fights to make more than I would with my job at ONE Championship. Win three fights. So again, it’s never been about money for me. That’s not the number one motivating factor.”

