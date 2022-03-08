"You want to hate on Bryce Mitchell, are you out of your goddamn mind?" - Brendan Schaub issues challenge to Bryce Mitchell's haters

After his victory at UFC 272, Bryce Mitchell announced that he would donate half of his pay check for the fight ($45,000) to children with medical conditions in Arkansas.

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub lauded Mitchell for his actions. 'Big Brown' also slammed Mitchell's haters and challenged them to donate to a children's hospital if they thought themselves to be better than 'Thug Nasty'.

During an episode of The Schaub Show, he said:

"Imagine taking half [of] your salary and donating to sick kids. And you wanna hate on Bryce Mitchell? Are you out of your goddamned mind? I don't care what fence you're on - vaccine, anti-vaxx, Trump, Biden; whatever it is, flat earth, lizard people, I don't give a s**t. For a kid in Bryce Mitchell to say, 'Hey, take half my salary to make these kids, who knows, buy them toys, buy them something.' A lot of them aren't coming out of that hospital, man. How you can hate on that kid is insane to me... If you're gonna hate on him, donate half [of] your salary to a children's hospital... If you can't do that... bring toys to a children's hospital and make it into two rooms. let me know how it goes for you."

Watch the full episode of The Schaub Show below:

Mitchell fought Edson Barboza on the main card of UFC 272 this past weekend. The fight was mostly a one-sided affair as 'Thug Nasty' cruised to a unanimous decision victory. The three judges scored the fight 30-25, 30-26 and 30-27 in favor of the 27-year-old.

Bryce Mitchell talks about his decision to donate half his UFC 272 paycheck

In a backstage interview with Caroline Pearce for BT Sport, Bryce Mitchell revealed the intention behind his decision to donate $45,000 to charity.

'Thug Nasty' said that he was grateful for everything God had given him and he wanted to pay it back in some form.

"I feel it's just God's been giving me so many blessings that I need to give back. And Dana White came up to me after the fight and he said, 'Hey, you don't give nothing, I'm giving $45,000 and you can keep your money.' So, what's funny about that is Dana White was the one who inspired me to do it because I felt like I was getting all this promotional stuff and I was getting all these camo shorts. I was getting some type of special treatment and God was telling me, 'Look what I've done in your life, how can you not give back?'"

Watch Mitchell's interview with BT Sports below:

With an impressive victory at UFC 272, Mitchell has proved himself to be a contender in the UFC's featherweight division. It will be interesting to see how the 27-year-old's career pans out from here.

