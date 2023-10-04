"You could whoop Volk" - Zabit Magomedsharipov's effortless muscle-up video has fans urging him for a comeback

Former UFC featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov has always been a fan favorite and dearly missed by them ever since his shock retirement.

In a recent Instagram post, Magomedsharipov showed off his exemplary fitness and strength by doing effortless muscle-ups. Clad in a grey hoodie, he managed two reps before he jumped over to the other side of the bar and accidentally broke it off.

He remarked at his unexpected strength in the accompanying caption on Instagram.

"Iron hands of iron Either the turnip is weak, or I've become too strong" [translation via Instagram]

Check out his post below:

Fans clamored under the post, asking the former featherweight to return to the UFC, even claiming that he could take on and challenge successfully for the title held by Alexander Volkanovski.

"Pls legend back on UFC! 🔥"

"You need to return to the UFC and beat Volkanovski."

"Come back and fight bro you could whoop Volk"

"Come Back Champ! It's never too late"

Fans also humored him and made observations about the bar.

"It looks like someone has already ripped off the one above 🤣🤣 @zabit_magomedsharipov"

"I broke the last tourmaline 😊"

"The reaction as if you break turnips every day."

"Alhamdulillah, that it was just an easy trial, Children might have got hurt"

Check out fans comments in the screenshots below:

Fans comment under Magomedsharipov's Instagram post of him doing muscle-ups.

Khabib Nurmagomedov keeps door open for Zabit Magomedsharipov's UFC return

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is good friends with his compatriot Zabit Magomedsharipov.

In an interview with Red Corner MMA earlier this year, Nurmagomedov commented on the possibility of a return for 'ZaBeast'. He mentioned that Magomedsharipov had not promised his mom, unlike himself. 'The Eagle' had famously retired after he made a promise to his mom following his dad and mentor's tragic death.

Nurmagomedov said:

“Of course , we are good friends and always talk but we didn’t discuss his retirement. I think he left because of personal reasons. It’ll be interesting to talk to him about it. Unlike me, he didn’t promise his mother. If you pique his interest, anything is possible. 50/50.” [translation via Red Corner MMA]

Both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Zabit Magomedsharipov were unbeaten inside the UFC octagon and were known to be destructive despite having very distinct fighting styles.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's full comments below [3:51]:

