"You will be my son for rest of life!" - Muhammad Mokaev unleashes fiery rant on "dirty fighter" Manel Kape over steroid use and past fouls

Muhammad Mokaev called out Manel Kape on social media to reignite their rivalry.

In July 2024, Mokaev and Kape fought on the preliminary portion of UFC 304. The matchup received added viewership from the MMA community due to the intense rivalry they established during the fight buildup.

Unfortunately, the flyweight contender matchup didn't meet the fans' expectations, with Mokaev winning by a unanimous decision in an uneventful fight.

Earlier today, Mokaev re-posted a video of Kape calling him "a dirty person" during an interview with Demetrious Johnson. He also added a screenshot showing the report that Kape failed a drug test through USADA.

Mokaev sounded off on his former opponent with the following caption:

"Dirty fighter Popped on steroids eye poked and didn’t even stopped , when I eye poked you I stopped and let you recover! I apologised for whatever happened between us and I thought it ended but you still talking s*it about me in every interview! Because live in your head, I beat you not even in my prime and pull your pants down in front the whole world! And you will be my son for rest of life!"

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's post below:

Since losing against Muhammad Mokaev, Manel Kape bounced back with a third-round knockout against Bruno Silva in December 2024.

On Saturday, March 1, Kape took a significant step toward a flyweight title shot. He secured a third-round knockout win against Asu Almabayev on March 2 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Path to rematch between Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape in the UFC

Following his win against Manel Kape, Muhammad Mokaev was cut by the UFC despite having a promotional record of 7-0.

Dana White explained his decision by claiming Mokaev was creating problems behind the scenes for the matchmakers and wasn't overly entertaining inside the octagon.

Mokaev hasn't given up on his dream of becoming a UFC champion. In December 2024, the 24-year-old extended his professional MMA record to 13-0 with a first-round submission against Joevincent So at BRAVE CF 91.

Dana White has not expressed any major interest in re-signing Mokaev anytime soon.

If he rejoins the promotion, Mokaev might find himself matched up against Kape again at the top of the flyweight division. It should be noted their first meeting wasn't overly entertaining, making it even harder to rebook a second fight.

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's latest win against Joevincent So below:

