"You won Elon"- Sean Strickland praises Elon Musk's quest for sustainable energy solutions, questions wars fought over "oil lies"

Sean Strickland has lauded Elon Musk for his quest for renewable/sustainable energy solutions. Additionally, Strickland seemingly questioned the United States of America's wars over "oil lies."

Over the past several decades, the US and its allies have partaken in multiple wars across the globe. With the US and its NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) allies pitted against their geopolitical rivals, many past and ongoing wars have been fought over various issues ranging from social topics to economic and political differences.

One of the most prominent reasons behind these wars is the control over the production and distribution of oil and gas. Fossil fuels in different forms have long been utilized as an energy source for a wide variety of applications such as the automotive industry, daily use appliances, etc.

Sean Strickland, who's known to often make polarizing socio-political statements, took to Twitter a few days back and questioned the US government's role in the 9/11 terrorist attacks on US soil. In a tweet, 'Tarzan' alluded to the US government's invasion of Afghanistan and involvement in the killing of a man in Pakistan.

Strickland appeared to blame the oil-rich nation of Saudi Arabia, a longtime US ally, for the same. The tweet comprised a video of 2024 US presidential candidate and Republican politician Vivek Ramaswamy speaking to American political commentator Tucker Carlson.

The video was from an interview wherein Ramaswamy and Carlson insinuated that the US government could've prevented the 9/11 attacks and didn't properly punish the Saudi nationals who allegedly helped perpetrate the attacks.

Addressing the US oil wars, Sean Strickland has now praised Elon Musk, a South Africa-born and US-based billionaire. Musk, the owner and CEO of the clean energy automotive company Tesla, promotes the use of renewable sources of energy like electrical power and solar power rather than oil.

'Tarzan' seemed to reference the Elon Musk Tesla project -- implying that the Musk-owned Tesla organization is making tremendous contributions towards decreasing energy dependence on unsustainable sources like oil. Strickland tweeted:

"I think @elonmusk won me over. These Desert people f**king own us... Politicians, government, corporations. How many wars have been fought over oil lies?? I think giving up Oil is the most American thing I can do. You won Elon"

What's next for UFC champion Sean Strickland?

Sean Strickland's most recent MMA bout witnessed him capture the UFC middleweight title by dominantly defeating Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision in September 2023. The US MMA stalwart's victory over the legendary Adesanya was viewed by many as a major MMA upset. While he was expected to take on Khamzat Chimaev next, that matchup has been shelved.

Nevertheless, the UFC has booked Sean Strickland to defend his UFC middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis. The Strickland-du Plessis matchup is scheduled to headline UFC 297 on January 20, 2024. Akin to Strickland, South Africa's du Plessis is coming off a high-profile win, having bested former middleweight kingpin Robert Whittaker via second-round TKO in July 2023.

