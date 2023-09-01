"Your move Bradley Martyn" - MMA world reacts to Demetrious Johnson winning gold in his first-ever competitive BJJ tournament

Demetrious Johnson has excelled in his first-ever competitive jiu-jitsu tournament as expected. 'Mighty Mouse', who has been an MMA world champion across multiple promotions, won gold today at the IBJJF Masters World competition (gi).

Considered to be one of the most well-rounded and high-IQ fighters of all time, Johnson has built two separate legacies in two of the largest promotions of the world, UFC and ONE Championship. MMA fans and pundits came up with wholesome reactions to being reminded of Johnson's greatness yet again with his latest BJJ gold medal.

MMA insider Jed I. Goodman also took a dig at YouTuber Bradley Martyn, who has been going around talking about taking on UFC fighters in street fights. Demetrious Johnson, who also happens to be one of Martyn's targets, has even accepted the offer. Goodman wrote:

"Your move Bradley Martyn"

@CharlieQuinnMMA wrote:

"DJ has to be on the Mount Rushmore of best four martial artists to ever compete"

@jozaymiranda wrote:

"God damn! If their is one person in this world that is amazing at stand up, grappling, and BJJ it’s @MightyMouse that is why I disagree when he says that MMA is the easiest sport to become a world champion….. I mean shit… maybe for him 😂😂"

Demetrious Johnson provides update on Bradley Martyn fight talks

Bradley Martyn rather disrespectfully, refused to accept it when Brendan Schaub told him that a 135 lbs. Demetrious Johnson would make quick work of him in a street fight. Schaub subsequently reached out to Johnson with the offer of an MMA fight against Martyn and 'Mighty Mouse' was happy to oblige.

However, there has since been no update from Martyn's side except for more callouts, including a recent one to Merab Dvalishvili. Johnson now believes that the 'street fight' question is just part of Martyn's schtick and doubts whether the YouTuber wants to seriously compete.

Although 'Mighty Mouse' has a plethora of engagements lined up right after the BJJ tourney, he is willing to make time if Martyn wants to fight. Demetrious Johnson recently told The Schmo:

"I don’t know. Last time I heard he’s trying to fight Aljo and Merab so I have no idea what’s going on with that. I think Bradley Martyn, one of his schtick in the podcast world is, ‘Hey, do you think I could beat you in a street fight? Yes or now, blah, blah, blah.’ I think he had an offer to fight Mac Perry for some good money so I have no idea.”

