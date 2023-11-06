"Your old man is so lucky" - Paige VanZant turns heads with new photos in dreamy white dress

Paige VanZant has mastered the art of engaging and captivating her devoted fanbase. The former UFC women's flyweight contender has seamlessly transitioned into the realm of adult content creation, establishing herself as one of the most popular figures in the space.

Her foray into OnlyFa*ns, a subscription-based internet content service, has provided her admirers with an exclusive avenue to access her content, all while generating substantial monetary success.

In addition to her OnlyFa*ns account, VanZant regularly posts glimpses of her work, sharing photos from various shoots and promotional collaborations on her Instagram account.

Most recently, she shared an image of herself donning a white slit knitted dress, part of her collaboration with renowned photographer Mykola Novikov. Against a backdrop of lush greenery, VanZant showcased her captivating transformation crafted by celebrity makeup artist, Uskova Anna.

Paige VanZant trains with WWE legend amidst AEW hiatus

AEW star Paige VanZant has been noticeably absent from action lately. However, a recent sighting at a training facility has piqued interest, as she was seen alongside a familiar face from the wrestling world.

VanZant was seen with Gangrel, a former professional wrestler who achieved fame during his WWE stint in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Gangrel was best known for leading 'The Brood Faction', which also included notable names like Edge and Christian Cage.

Gangrel made a cameo in AEW last year during a segment with The Hardys on an episode of Rampage. Currently, he serves as the head trainer at Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW), a pro wrestling training facility. Notably, Paige VanZant, who has been missing from AEW TV for more than a year, was spotted training alongside Gangrel at his facility.

VanZant's journey with AEW began in 2021 after a successful MMA career in the UFC and other promotions. While her absence from the television screens has raised questions, her recent training session hints at a possible return to the squared circle in the near future.

Check out the post below: