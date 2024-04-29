YouTuber accuses Jon Jones of inappropriate physical contact while attending show with his partner

A YouTuber has suggested that Jon Jones made inappropriate physical contact with another individual at an event earlier this year.

In Feb. 2024, social media influencer and comedian, Def Noodles (real name Dennis Feitosa), posted a video to his YouTube channel that featured him (Noodles) being heckled by someone who is unidentifiable in the frame. He implied that it was Jones.

The heckler claimed to be from Rochester, New York, and currently living in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Jones resides. Additionally, the heckler engaged in some casual banter with Def Noodles and made suggestive assertions regarding another man named Mike.

Watch the video below:

Fighter-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen, MMA fans and others have since discussed the incident. Some speculated whether 'Bones' has been concealing his se*ual orientation. Moreover, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently implied that Jones' run-ins with the law could be due to psychological hardships stemming from having to enshroud his se*uality.

Def Noodles has now posted another YouTube video this month (April 2024), reiterating that Jon Jones visited the Def Noodles Comedy Club in Los Angeles, California in February.

Noodles recalled that 'Bones' was with a woman, who he presumed was his partner, and indecorously touched a fellow comedian named Mike. He noted that Mike, a bise*ual individual, was attempting to move Jones' hands away but the UFC star wouldn't stop.

The YouTuber indicated that he wasn't disrespecting Jones' or his se*ual orientation, but simply wanted to clarify what happened. Noodles stated:

"Jon had his arm around his girl, right, who had, I guess like a New Zealand-type accent. But he was reaching over to a comic who was sitting there, next to his girl. And he was touching him in ways that were not appropriate. And I was surprised because the comic is bi. So, he was like, trying to move Jon's hands out of the way. But Jon, like, kept reaching over."

"And that's why I mentioned what I said on stage. When I got up on stage, eventually, I said, 'Well, you -- it seems like you're touching Mike.' That's his name. 'You don't f**k Mike. Mike f**ks you.' You know?"

Check out Noodles' comments below:

Watch Noodles' YouTube video below (*comments at 4:35):

Jon Jones recently responded to another set of allegations

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is expected to defend his title against Stipe Miocic this year. Despite his hiatus, he has been in the UFC's DFSI (Drug Free Sport International) testing pool.

The 36-year-old has often been embattled by legal issues. Recently, DFSI agent Crystal Martinez accused Jones of assaulting and threatening to kill her, per a complaint filed on March 30, 2024. The Albuquerque Police Department issued a summons to 'Bones,' highlighting accusations of assault and interference with communications, on April 7, 2024.

Jon Jones has maintained his innocence. He shared an Instagram video comprising security footage from his home, in which he can be seen cordially escorting Martinez and her male colleague off his property. The case is still under investigation.