YouTube vs TikTok boxing match tickets: How much do they cost and how to buy them?

Tickets for the YouTube vs TikTok boxing event called Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms are currently available for sale.

In recent years, there has been a trend of social media influencers getting involved in combat sports, thanks in large part to the Paul brothers and KSI. The latest big-ticket celebrity boxing event will take place on June 12 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The card will see some of the biggest stars on YouTube collide with TikTok celebrities in a battle to determine which social media platform is superior.

Bitter rivals Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall will settle their social media feud in the main event. McBroom rose to fame as the star of The ACE Family, a YouTube channel with over 19 million subscribers. Hall, meanwhile, is a popular TikTok content creator with more than 19.9 million followers.

AnEsonGib (Ali Loui Al-Fakhri) and Deji Olatunji are among the notable personalities representing YouTube while the likes of Taylor Holder and Nick Austin will fight for Team TikTok.

How to buy tickets for YouTube vs TikTok

Tickets for the highly-anticipated YouTube vs TikTok boxing event are currently being sold across several websites, including Fevo and Seat Geek. Fans may choose between a standard ticket and a VIP ticket with a meet-and-greet bonus. Meanwhile, the boxing event's pay-per-view is on sale on Social Gloves' official website.

How much do the tickets cost?

If you want to attend the YouTube vs TikTok boxing event in person, tickets are available at around $105. Ticketmaster is selling Battle of the Platform tickets for as low as $65.00. Those seats, however, are located in less desirable sections of the arena.

Meanwhile, the pay-per-view of the YouTube vs TikTok boxing event sells for $49.99 for the main package. However, an additional service charge brings the price closer to $60.

Tickets have been on sale since May 1, 2021. There are a limited amount of tickets so interested fans should make their purchase while admission is still open.

Battle of Platforms (YouTube vs TikTok) full card:

• Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall

• AnEsonGib vs. Tayler Holder

• Deji Olatunji vs. Vinnie Hacker

• DDG vs. Nate Wyatt

• Faze Jarvis vs. Michael Le

• Tanner Fox vs. Ryland Storms

• Landon McBroom vs. Ben Azelart

• Ryan Johnston vs. Cale Saurage

