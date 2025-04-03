Zabit Magomedsharipov gives a five-word reaction to reported Israeli airstrike on Gaza's displaced people tents

Zabit Magomedsharipov has put forth his reaction to the reported Israeli attacks on Gaza's displaced people tents. The former UFC featherweight contender affirmed his support for the people of Gaza amid the region's conflict with Israel.

Ad

The nations of Israel and Palestine reportedly witnessed another crescendo in their long-running conflict in 2023. Per the New York Post, Hamas-led Palestinian groups attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 Israeli people. They also took 250 hostages. The report highlighted that the incident sparked a full-blown war between Israel and the Palestinian groups in Gaza.

A number of prominent MMA personalities and UFC fighters weighed in on the war. Some fighters, such as former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, and UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, lent support to the region of Gaza and the Palestinian community in their conflict against Israel.

Ad

Trending

Here in 2025, per Al Jazeera, the recent Israeli bombings reportedly killed almost 80 Palestinians. Also, the Jabalia refugee camp, which comprised a UNRWA medical facility and tents for displaced persons, was said to have been struck by a missile.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Around 22 people, which included women and children, were believed to have passed away in the incident. The total death toll reported by the Gaza Health Ministry was over 50,000, whereas the Government Media Office deemed it to be over 61,000 people.

Ad

Magomedsharipov posted an NSFW video of what appeared to be an injured child receiving medical attention. The video was believed to be from the aforementioned war. Giving a five-word reaction to the same, Russia's Magomedsharipov wrote the following (*Translation courtesy: Google Translate):

"May Allah destroy the occupiers!"

Ad

Zabit Magomedsharipov's teammate teases fan favorite's Ureturn on April Fools' Day

Zabit Magomedsharipov (18-1), who hails from Dagestan, Russia, was long beheld as someone who was a championship-caliber fighter. Hailed by many as a well-rounded combatant, he's on a 14-fight win streak but doesn't compete in MMA anymore. He went 6-0 in the UFC and last fought in 2019 before having to retire due to health issues.

Ad

In the ensuing years, rumors kept popping up about the talented fighter's potential return to the sport of MMA and the UFC organization. Magomedsharipov's teammate, Muskhab Kudiev, recently put forth an Instagram post featuring footage of Magomedsharipov training, which is believed to be an April fool's prank/joke. The statement in the post read:

"He will be back soon"

Nevertheless, the consensus is that Magomedsharipov will unlikely return to professional MMA competition.

Ad

Check out the Instagram post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.