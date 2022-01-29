Zabit Magomedsharipov gives much-awaited update on possible MMA return 

Zabit Magomedsharipov has seemingly offered an update regarding his future in combat sports. In a recent post on Instagram, the Russian featherweight revealed his intentions to 'destroy' someone on February 28.

However, the featherweight didn't offer any hints on whether the UFC is where he will return. In addition to the update on his future, Zabit also shared a video of himself wrestling with one of his associates:

'On February 28, I will simply destroy someone [Magomedgadzhi Abakarov].' [Translated from Russian by Google Translate]

Check out Zabit Magomedsharipov's post on Instagram right here:

Zabit Magomedsharipov last fought way back in November 2019 at UFC Fight Night 163. He featured in the headliner against Calvin Kattar at the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia.

The Russian recorded a unanimous decision win against 'The Boston Finisher' over the course of three rounds. The fight marked his sixth consecutive win in the UFC.

It also bolstered his overall record to an impressive 18-1-0. He last tasted defeat way back in September 2013 in a submission loss at the hands of Igor Egorov.

Dana White skeptical about Zabit Magomedsharipov's return

While in conversation with Aaron Bronsteter, Dana White recently offered some insight into Zabit's future in the promotion. In a segment of The Odds Game, White revealed that he was going to put his money against Zabit competing in the UFC in 2022.

Check out Dana White's interaction with Aaron Bronsteter here:

Zabit was previously matched with fellow featherweight Yair Rodriguez a handful of times during his stint on the sidelines. The fight repeatedly failed to materialize.

While in conversation with MMA Junkie, his manager, and Dominance MMA's CEO, Ali Abdelaziz suggested that 'El Pantera' was responsible for the constant cancelation of their fights:

“This is the truth, he’s supposed to fight Yair four times. Yair pulled out four times. One of them, the UFC cut him because he didn’t want to fight Zabit. I think he’s been having nightmares about Zabit... At the end of the day, it’s the name of the game. It’s hard to do four training camps for one guy and he’s not shown up.”

Watch Ali Abdelaziz's interaction with MMA Junkie here:

