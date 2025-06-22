Zabit Magomedsharipov return teased by Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager in cryptic message

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz teased the long-awaited return of Zabit Magomedsharipov.

Magomedsharipov was once considered the most creative fighter with slick submissions, and retired early in 2019 with an undefeated streak in the UFC. The 34-year-old later confirmed that he had health issues and wanted to pursue a career in the medical field.

Some time back, training sessions alongside Islam Makhachev, got fans speculating about his comeback.

Check out the video of Zabit Magomedsharipov training:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Trending

Zabit still holds the mystique of being one of MMA’s biggest ‘what-ifs.’ His impressive striking and smooth submissions set him apart from the rest of the fighters, and it is believed by many that he was on his path to title contention before he left.

Zabit's return might add another layer to the ever-so-competitive featherweight division. With Abdelaziz's involvement and hint via an X post, this latest tease will be tracked by fans closely.

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's post below:

Expand Tweet

Kevin Vallejos calls for clash with returning Zabit Magomedsharipov in bold challenge

Zabit Magomedsharipov's return is eyed by many in the UFC, and recently, Kevin Vallejos has been eyeing a potential fight with him. Vallejos has been making waves in the featherweight division after making a statement win at UFC Vegas 104 over SeungWoo Choi.

For Magomedsharipov, who hasn’t fought since 2019, a comeback bout against a surging new talent like Vallejos would be a sharp test of both timing and relevance. It would also represent a classic clash between experience and hunger.

Vallejos wrote on X:

“If Zabit comes back to UFC, I want to fight him first”

Check out Kevin Vallejos's post below:

Expand Tweet

Regardless of whether the UFC brass considers the matchup realistic, the callout underscores how quickly Vallejos is positioning himself as a force to watch in the division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Proma Chatterjee Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon

be making her amateur debut in MMA.

This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.

While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through

various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.

Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year). Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.