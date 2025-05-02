Zebaztian Kadestam expects world title shot vs Christian Lee with victory over Isi Fitikefu at ONE Fight Night 31

Zebaztian Kadestam believes a victory for him at ONE Fight Night 31 will earn him a shot at the ONE welterweight MMA world title he once owned.

Nearly two years removed from his highlight-reel knockout of Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10, 'The Bandit' looks to make another statement on martial arts' biggest global stage when he squares off with Isi Fitikefu inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, May 2.

Kadestam goes into the contest riding a three-fight win streak—all knockouts.

Speaking with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, Kadestam believes that adding another big win on his resume at ONE Fight Night 31 should earn him a shot at the promotion's reigning welterweight MMA king, Christian Lee.

"Yeah, I believe so," Kadestam said. "I mean, he is a tough, tough opponent, and he's good. He has a good record,d and you put a win over him together with the other guys I beat, for sure. I should fight for the title."

Zebaztian Kadestam promises an even better version of himself than the one we last saw

As a former ONE world champion with an impressive 100 percent finish rate, it's hard to imagine that we'd get an even better version of Zebaztian Kadestam this Friday night in Bangkok.

But that's exactly what the Swede is promising.

"I've been trying to work on everything, and I believe I'm a better fighter today," Much better than the last time. So, we'll see. We'll see. We'll see."

'The Bandit' will have his work cut out for him when he meets Isi Fitikefu.

A winner in his last two, 'Doxz' is ready to show the world he can hang with the best of the best inside the Circle.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

