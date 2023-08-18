Noche UFC loses fight to drug test, Dillon Danis gets "s*x tape" offer, Jorge Masvidal clears stance on trans fighters: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss an upcoming UFC fight getting canceled, the latest Dillon Danis controversy, and more.

#3. Daniel Rodriguez is out of Noche UFC due to a positive drug test

Daniel Rodriguez was set to face Santiago Ponzinibbio in a welterweight fight at Noche UFC on September 16, the Independence Day in Mexico. However, the fight has now fallen through with 'D-Rod' testing positive for a banned substance.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, Rodriguez disclosed that he has been flagged for Ostarine, but he did not use it knowingly.

"Today I was notified that an out-of-competition sample that I provided to USADA was positive for an extremely low level of Ostarine. First and foremost, I want to clarify I did not intentionally use Ostarine, nor have I ever knowingly used any prohibited substance in my career."



Ostarine, a selective androgen receptor modulator not approved by FDA, helps reduce body fat and build muscle mass. It is found in select dietary supplements. Several UFC fighters have been flagged for Ostarine since the promotion's partnership with USADA in 2015.

The UFC has not announced a replacement yet.

#2. "S*x tape?" - Elle Brooke asks Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis is making headlines every hour since his boxing match with Logan Paul got announced. While he's busy digging up every encounter Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal has had with a man in the past, Danis is being eyed by another combat sports beauty.

OnlyF*ns model and boxing star Elle Brooke kindled an innuendo-laced banter with Danis on Twitter, which ended in her asking if he'd be interested in doing a "s*x tape" with her.

Fans were quick to react to the interaction. While some congratulated Danis for 'winning in life', others advised the MMA fighter to avoid the offer at all costs.

#1. Jorge Masvidal takes a strong stance about trans athletes

The inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports has been a raging topic of discussion in the last year or so.

In a recent interview with Charly Arnolt, UFC star Jorge Masvidal made his stance clear on the matter. When asked if he would allow it to happen in his own promotion, 'Gamebred' said a straight no. However, he would be open to it if a transgender fighter was facing another transgender fighter:

"No no no no, men will fight biological men and biological women will fight biological women. It's like, a trans women fighter, there's no problem as long as you fought another trans, you know... I would rather bankrupt the company than ever let a man fight a woman unless the woman wanted to go into the men's division because she was like the greatest woman of ever and she wanted to come into the men's."

Masvidal also criticized Megan Rapinoe for supporting the cause.

Watch Masvidal's comments below from the 9:00 mark: