"None of them could do it"- Jon Jones details why he is immune to Francis Ngannou's KO power

Jon Jones has been at the pinnacle of the light heavyweight division of the UFC for as long as one can remember.

Bones recently took to Twitter in a bid to connect with his fans. One of his supporters echoed the sentiment of caution before going up against Francis Ngannou, and rightly so.

Jones responded by name-dropping his former foes who were credited for packing dynamite in their hands, not unlike the Cameroonian himself. 'Bones' recalled how none of them were able to knock him out.

Also Read: 5 reasons why Francis Ngannou could be the scariest fighter in UFC history

Of course you don’t willingly take punches from anyone. Think about how many people rampage knocked out before facing me, Dominic Reyes knocked out everyone before me, Gus was a knock out machine, none of them could do it. DC, OSP you name them. Same story https://t.co/7FC8By0DoI — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2021

Drawing attention to his record, Jon Jones recalled all the heavy hitters he's overcome. Much of the credit for the same can be chalked up to Jones' endurance and his chin.

Should Jon Jones err on the side of caution?

Seemingly unfazed by the threat presented by Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones expressed a sense of confidence in his abilities. If his record is anything to go by, he could very well be on the cusp of greatness in the UFC's heavyweight division.

While Ngannou may have earned the reputation of a power puncher, it is certainly not something Jones hasn't faced before.

'The Predator' has consolidated a significant amount of notoriety as a KO specialist, as was seen during his outings in the cage against the likes of Alistair Overeem, Stipe Miocic, and more.

Furthermore, Ngannou is currently in the form of his life, having won five fights by way of KO/TKO on the trot. So perhaps 'Bones' should not be so quick to dismiss this mighty foe.

Prospects of Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones

Bones' career in the UFC has been covered with a shroud of mystery and intrigue ever since he decided to make his way up to the heavyweight division.

Jon Jones had been lobbying for a fight against Francis Ngannou; however, a dispute with the UFC regarding his compensation for the same resulted in a stalemate, forcing the promotion to go in a different direction.

Only God knows what this heavyweight journey is going to look like. I’ve always had this thing where I wanted to win 20 championships. I’m taking zero damage and getting better every day, future Bones business will be nuts https://t.co/YSRb3MqhBd — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2021

Following a rather public spat with UFC president Dana White, Jon Jones has been sidestepped by UFC officials who offered Derrick Lewis the opportunity to compete for the heavyweight throne.

While the light heavyweight kingpin has not enjoyed the same success outside the octagon as he did inside, Jones is optimistic about his future, hinting at a move up.

Since Jon Jones relinquished his 205lbs title, he has offered fans glimpses into his preparations ahead of his eventual ascension.

Also Read- UFC reportedly targeting new date for Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis rematch

When do you think Jon Jones will finally compete for the heavyweight strap? Take to the comments to let us know!

Edited by Avinash Tewari