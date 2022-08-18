“Probably the best pound-for-pound fighter” - Nong-O Gaiyanghadao hypes up Rodtang ahead of ONE on Prime Video 1

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has established himself as one of the best Muay Thai practitioners alive. With an incredible 262 career wins and carrying an undefeated record of 8-0 inside the circle, the 35-year-old currently reigns as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

On August 26, the Thai legend will return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium to defend his title once again against the highly touted and always dangerous Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison. Performing on Amazon Prime Video for the first time, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is excited about the opportunity to show off his Muay Thai skills to a country that has been largely deprived of the sport.

Despite his own incredible accomplishments in combat sports, Nong-O spent a moment with ONE Championship to talk about another Muay Thai icon, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

When asked if he believes whether or not ‘The Iron Man’ is the pound-for-pound best Muay Thai fighter in the world today, Nong-O said:

“Yes, I think he's probably the best pound-for-pound fighter. I don't think anyone can handle him at the moment.”

Nong-O continued to discuss Rodtang’s dedication to his craft, saying:

“There are many favorable factors that make Rodtang an undisputed Muay Thai megastar – the environment he lives in, the proper training, his experience and timing, his good care of body, mind, and health. All of these make him a perfect fighter right now.”

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is ready for a superfight with Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Rodtang Jitmuangnon are similar in multiple ways. Both are reigning world champions under the ONE Championship banner and neither man has been defeated in Muay Thai competition inside the circle.

Even their overall experience is interestingly similar, with Nong-O carrying 262 career wins and ‘The Iron Man’ sitting at 267 victories. The only thing that really separates them is their age, as Nong-O is nine years older than the flyweight star.

Given the undeniable similarities on paper, there is no doubt fans would be excited to see the two men square off in a superfight.

Speaking to ONE, Nong-O admitted that he is open to the idea of facing ‘The Iron Man’ in a battle of Muay Thai supremacy, but the Evolve representative was as humble as ever when asked about the potential showdown.

“If I had a chance to confront Rodtang, he would surely be the toughest task for me. But we would have to consider which weight we would fight at. But if it actually happened, I would definitely do my best.”

Nong-O continued by saying:

“I can’t see anyone who can stop him. But anything can happen in combat sports. Therefore, you must not be careless. The tide can be turned anytime. This is something every fighter needs to consider, me included.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard