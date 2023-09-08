Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA news roundup.

In today's issue, we will discuss Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, Dillon Danis' impending lawsuit, and more.

#3. UFC 293 weigh-ins see one fighter miss weight

Kiwi MMA fighter Shane Young, who was set to fight at UFC 293, has missed weight at Friday's weigh-ins.

Young tipped the scale at 149.75 pounds, missing the featherweight limit by 3.5 pounds. He is set to fight Gabriel Miranda on the preliminary card of the event. The fight will still go on, with Young forfeiting 30% of his fight purse to his opponent as per the rule.

Young is currently on a three-fight skid, having previously lost against L'udovit Klein, Omar Morales, and Blake Bilder in the last three outings.

Every other fighter on the card successfully made weight. Israel Adesanya came in at 184.8 pounds, while Sean Strickland hit 184.9 pounds. Taking a shot at his opponent's recent trash talks, Adesanya exclaimed "For China!" before stepping off the scale.

#2. Tyson Fury hints at how much money Francis Ngannou is making

After months of speculation about how much Francis Ngannou is getting paid to fight Tyson Fury, 'The Gypsy King' himself seemed to have made a revelation on the matter.

Speaking at the kick-off press conference, Fury said that the former UFC heavyweight champion was making close to $10 million for the fight.

"Everyone said he was an idiot for walking away from the UFC and now all of a sudden he's a genius, isn't he? Guy's about to make $10 million. Come on! Egg in their face! Francis is going to make that bag. Rich!"

#1. Dillon Danis gets banned from posting explicit pictures

Dillon Danis may finally have to stop posting pictures of Logan Paul's fiancee.

For the last few weeks, Danis has been highly active on social media, posting questionably sourced private images and videos of Nina Agdal, many of which were explicit in nature. A police report was filed against him recently for "humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm" by Paul and Agdal.

According to a new TMZ Sports report, legal documents show that a New Jersey Court has granted Agdal a temporary restraining order against Danis. The order prohibits Danis from posting any content that was "never meant to be shared publicly or was obtained without consent."

The lawsuit also accuses Dillon Danis of breaking into her Snapchat archives to obtain unshared personal images and videos.

In response, Danis gave a characteristic nonchalant reaction, stating that he would agree to settle with Nina only if the money goes to the "victims of Cryptozoo," the cryptocurrency scandal Logan Paul was involved with.