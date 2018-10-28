Opinion: Could Conor McGregor show up at UFC Moncton and somehow cause chaos yet again?

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 28 Oct 2018, 05:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor could cause controversy yet again in the UFC

Just earlier this month, former two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor suffered just his second defeat in the UFC when he was forced to tap out to current UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who put up one of the most dominating Octagon performances of all time on 6th October 2018.

Shortly after the conclusion of the UFC 229 main event, the entire MMA community around the globe witnessed one of the most intense UFC brawls of all time when a wild brawl erupted between fighters from both Team Khabib and Team McGregor, as all hell broke loose at the T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor's loss to Khabib has surely been bugging him for the past several weeks now and The Notorious One, who despite suffering the worst defeat of his MMA career, has gone on to call out The Eagle once again, claiming that he is looking forward to a rematch with him.

A rematch against Khabib is definitely in the mind of McGregor right now, however one thing that's for sure is the fact that the Irishman and his entire team clearly haven't forgotten about their on-going rivalry against members of Khabib Nurmagomedov's team and ahead tonight's UFC Moncton, what are the chances that we get to witness another heated chapter in this heated rivalry between McGregor and Khabib? Pretty solid I'd say!

McGregor's fellow Straight Blast Gym teammate Artem Lobov, whose initial confrontation with Khabib at UFC 223 started all of this, was initially scheduled to face Khabib's fellow teammate Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC Moncton. However, following Zubaira's despicable act at UFC 229, the 27-year-old was pulled from the co-main event of UFC Moncton, given that UFC President Dana White didn't want further trouble between Team McGregor and Team Khabib at another UFC event.

However, that doesn't mean that a mad-man like Conor McGregor is going to prevent himself from making the headlines for all the wrong and controversial reasons once again. Despite not officially confirming a cage side appearance at UFC Moncton, fans could very well expect The Notorious One to make his presence known at the Avenir Center later today, in support of The Russian Hammer, Artem Lobov.

Judging by McGregor's latest UFC story, where you can clearly see the Irishman holding a bottle of his fast-selling Proper 12 Irish Whiskey, with a caption that says 'Hammer Time', something which clearly indicates towards the fact that the former Lightweight Champion could very well show up in Canada today.

Conor McGregor could potentially show up at UFC Moncton

As far as members of Team Khabib are concerned, it is pretty likely that the UFC management will try and make sure that none of them manages to get into the arena and cause chaos. however, we all know that Conor McGregor is someone who likes to live by his 'Notorious One' nickname. And given his track record of causing controversy in the UFC (or Bellator events for that matter), there are pretty solid chances that the Irishman could somehow make into the headlines for all the wrong reasons once again at Fight Night 138.

Well, with UFC Moncton almost upon us now, let us hope for the best and hope for a clean and proper UFC event, without any sort of troubles or controversies for that matter.