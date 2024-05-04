Oscar De La Hoya films music video, Henry Cejudo predicts UFC 301 upset, Alex Pereira wants to face Jon Jones: MMA News Roundup

Oscar De La Hoya films music video for Ryan Garcia, Henry Cejudo predicts UFC 301 upset and Alex Pereira is open to facing Jon Jones in the future.

Find our more details in today's (May 4) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3 Oscar De La Hoya films music video for Ryan Garcia's 'Blessed, Highly Favored' song

Oscar De La Hoya has shocked the boxing world after he released his own music video for Ryan Garcia's new song, 'Blessed, Highly Favored'.

'King Ryan' released the song a day before his stunning win over Devin Haney last month. It has so far gathered major fanfare, raking in over a million views.

Check out the original video here:

De La Hoya, Garcia's promoter, then took to releasing his own version of the song's video on his social media.

In the video, the former boxing star is seen sporting a golden pair of briefs and showing off his lavish lifestyle complete with his expensive cars and jewelry.

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's video here:

#2 Henry Cejudo predicts upset in UFC 301 main event

Henry Cejudo is backing Steve Erceg to cause the upset and dethrone Alexandre Pantoja as the UFC men's flyweight champion.

'Astro Boy' is set for his first crack UFC gold in just his fourth fight in the promotion when he takes on hometown hero Pantoja in the main event in Rio de Janeiro.

Discussing the fight on a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Cejudo believes Erceg's highly technical approach to fighting means he could be set to cause one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. 'Triple C' explained:

"Something about Steve Erceg is he's super technical. He doesn't have that many fights but the person that has to make the adjustments in this fight is not Steve Erceg because he's a technical guy."

He continued:

"He wins this fight, but this could be one of the biggest upsets in UFC history... With three fights, ranked No.12 in the world to come out and beat the guy who has been the guy... Numbers don't lie."

Catch Cejudo's comments here (30:47):

#1 Alex Pereira open to potential superfight against Jon Jones

Alex Pereira recently opened up on the possibility of facing Jon Jones in a superfight in the future.

Following his impressive victory over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, Pereira expressed his interest in moving up to heavyweight in order to capture a third title. The Brazilian's comments then caught the interest of Jon Jones, who admitted he was open to the idea of a bout between them on social media.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Pereira discussed potentially facing Jones. 'Poatan' stated that whilst he has no ill feelings towards the heavyweight champ, a bout between could be one for the ages. He said:

"If this [fight] ends up happening, I believe it'd be fantastic. I would be looking forward to it...It would be a war. It would be a very entertaining showcase for the fans. With all the experience and skillset that Jon [Jones] has, but also with all the abilities I've been growing during my MMA career...I think it would be a great championship [fight] and everyone would be entertained by that." [H/T MMA Junkie]