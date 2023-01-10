Paddy Pimblett is not ready for a top 10 lightweight yet, says veteran UFC commentator John Gooden (Exclusive)

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is part of a new generation of British MMA fighters who have burst onto the US MMA landscape. Since making his UFC debut in September 2021, Pimblett has compiled an unblemished 4-0 record.

However, his controversial unanimous decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 raises questions about how well the Liverpool native will perform against the top contenders at 155 lbs.

MMA fans and commentators largely accepted that Paddy Pimblett failed to capitalize on the opportunity to co-headline a massive pay-per-view card with his subpar performance. Others concur that Pimblett will have his hands full if the organization pits 'The Baddy' against contenders ranked among the top 10 in the lightweight division.

Television presenter John Gooden, who usually serves as a play-by-play commentator for UFC events in the UK, shed light on whether Paddy Pimblett is ready to square off against a ranked opponent in an exclusive interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA. Gooden said:

"I don't think he [Paddy Pimblett] needs to be thrown to a top-10 athlete right now. I think the last fight [against Jared Gordon] showed that there's still work to be done and a slower climb might benefit his overall career trajectory. So let's see him with someone who's in that top-15, top-20 class."

Having said that, John Gooden asserts that it is impossible to overlook the fact that Pimblett's influence has been monumental in terms of leading sports-related conversations in the UK and being at the forefront of this new generation of British MMA fighters.

UFC commentator John Gooden weighs in on potential Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal clash

Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal have successfully been able to carve out a special status for themselves on the roster thanks to their action-packed fights and flamboyant personality. They have a distinct reputation for being what the MMA community refers to as "money fights."

Several fighters-turned-analysts and mixed martial arts peers have assessed that 'Gamebred' is the ideal matchup for Conor McGregor's comeback to the octagon after his lengthy absence recuperating from a severe leg injury.

In the aforementioned exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, John Gooden concurred with the common perception amongst MMA masses and weighed in on the potential bout:

"They are both big characters. They've made an indelible mark on the sport... they've had their moments. They're veterans if you like. Yeah, I could see that one working."

