"He's [Tommy Aspinall] an unbelievable fighter, but I'm the one that most people are coming to see" - Paddy Pimblett claims that he's the biggest attraction at UFC London

Tom Aspinall and Paddy Pimblett are two of England's fastest-rising MMA stars. At the moment, Aspinall has shown he has more potential to become a champion, but Pimblett's marketability is a game changer. Going into UFC London, 'The Baddy' believes more people are coming to see him than the heavyweight main event.

During an interview with ESPN MMA, Brett Okamoto referred to Pimblett's fight as the people's main event. When asked whether fans were coming to see him or Aspinall, 'The Baddy' had this to say:

"No disrespect to Tom. No disrespect to Tom at all. He's an unbelievable fighter, but I'm the one most people are coming to see. I think you'll see that on Saturday night when people start leaving after I win."

Pimblett will be taking on Jordan Leavitt on the main card at UFC London. Leavitt is 3-1 in the UFC and arguably the toughest opponent yet for 'The Baddy'. Both fighters have said they will dance on their opponent when they win, making this matchup more intriguing but slightly weird.

Meanwhile, Aspinall is the UFC London headliner against Curtis Blaydes. The Englishman is 5-0 in the UFC, all inside the distance, but 'Razor' has tons of experience. With a win, the hometown hero will move into the top 5 of the UFC heavyweight rankings.

Watch Paddy Pimblett's ESPN MMA interview below:

Paddy Pimblett thinks this will be his last fight in the UK for a few years

Pimblett was one of the reasons why the first UFC London event of 2022 was such a success. Yet, 'The Baddy' thinks this will be the last time he fights in front of his home crowd for several years.

During the same interview, Pimblett had this to say about not fighting in the UK after this weekend:

"I think this will be me last fight in the UK for a good few years, so I wanted to give everyone one more chance to come see me in the UK and all before they're spending crazy money on flights to Vegas and stuff like that. I'm gonna be on pay-per-views from now on lad."

Pimblett's charisma and exciting fighting style have made him one of the most marketable fighters in the UFC. If he can beat Leavitt, 'The Baddy' will be one step closer to solidifying himself as a superstar.

