PFL $1M winner Impa Kasanganay, who spent 6 months sleeping in his car after UFC release, was predicted to become a world champion by Dana White

Dana White had predicted a championship future for newly crowned PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay a few years back.

Kasanganay's fresh off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Josh Silveira at PFL 10 on November 24, 2023. The 29-year-old thereby won the 2023 PFL light heavyweight tournament, the PFL light heavyweight title, and the tournament's $1 million prize money.

Following Impa Kasanganay's impressive win, Dana White's comments about him from 2019 have resurfaced in online discussions. Many fans have pointed out that White had correctly foreseen that Kasanganay would become an MMA world champion.

Speaking to the UFC's Laura Sanko after Kasanganay's unanimous decision win over Kailan Hill at a DWCS (Dana White's Contender Series) event in August 2019, the UFC boss explained why he didn't sign him to the main roster. Dana White stated:

"Impa is 5-0 he is a young guy, 25 years old and a stud athlete. Hill is too, both of these guys are studs and I just think that tonight’s pressure and experience was really big for this kid. He needs more experience, I’m telling you right now whatever organisation signs this kid, he is the future."

White explained that Kasanganay could become a top-five fighter and possibly even a world champion someday whilst adding that he wasn't ready for the UFC yet. The current UFC CEO (then-UFC president) asserted:

"I love him and he will be here one day, tonight was a big night for him and I'm sure he felt the pressure but he will be back." [*Quotes courtesy: The Mirror]

Following that, Impa Kasanganay competed at a DWCS event in August 2020, where he beat Anthony Adams via unanimous decision to finally earn a UFC contract. After going 2-2 in his UFC main roster stint, he was released from the UFC.

Kasanganay then went 1-1 outside the UFC, signed with the PFL, and has won five consecutive fights in his new promotion thus far.

What's next for Impa Kasanganay after PFL Grand Prix victory?

Impa Kasangany's victory over Josh Silveira at PFL 10 earned him the PFL $1 million prize and a PFL championship. However, the 29-year-old American of Congolese descent refuses to rest on his laurels. Kasanganay has called out Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov amid PFL's takeover of Bellator.

Kasanganay also challenged former UFC heavyweight champion and current PFL fighter Francis Ngannou. Furthermore, he recalled how his father came to the US with a mere $16 in his pocket. The PFL athlete emphasized that he can now share the $1 million prize with his father.

During his in-cage post-fight interview, Impa Kasanganay recalled his personal financial struggles, which included sleeping in his car for six months after his UFC departure. Kasanganay noted:

"You could be [sleeping] in your car one day; you could be world champion the next... I thank god the UFC cut me. I'm here to be in the PFL and dominate."

Check out Kasanganay's comments below (0:30):