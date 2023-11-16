"Please be careful" - Fans express concern for Daniel Ricciardo's hand as F1 driver trains with UFC great Max Holloway

Fans are concerned about F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo potentially re-injuring his hand after training with former UFC champion Max Holloway.

On Saturday, November 18, the Formula 1 championship will hold their first race in Las Vegas since signing a partnership for a minimum of ten years. The highly-anticipated event has drawn added attention to the sport and the new facility built on the Las Vegas strip.

One of the racers for Saturday is Daniel Ricciardo, who represents AlphaTauri and is placed 17th in the championship, heading into Vegas. Ricciardo suffered a hand injury in October. Luckily, he fully recovered and returned to action.

Ricciardo recently met up with UFC superstar Max Holloway for a light MMA training session ahead of race week. The Australian F1 superstar shared several photos on Instagram of him working with Holloway. The social media post was captioned:

“Ready for the week after training with @blessedmma and @easportsufc 🥋 #UFC5”

Fans filled the comment section with concern that Daniel Ricciardo could hurt his recently injured hand while training with Max Holloway:

“Yeah but becareful with your hand danny”

“watch the hand pls daniel she’s fragile”

“Be careful with your hands DR, we don’t want to see another metacarpal fracture 😂”

“Oh my god please be careful with your hand 🫠”

“My first thought: your hand!!! My second thought: 🔥🔥”

“Take care of that hand!”

Daniel Ricciardo would have to pull off a historical upset to emerge victorious on Saturday. According to Bovada, Ricciardo is a +50000 betting underdog. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen is expected to continue his reign of terror, as he’s a -400 favourite.

What’s next for Max Holloway in the UFC?

Max Holloway fought twice in 2023, defeating Arnold Allen by unanimous decision and ‘The Korean Zombie’ by third-round knockout. Holloway is now at an intriguing point in his career, as he plans to stay at featherweight despite having three losses against the reigning champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

There’s no doubt that Holloway would benefit from Volkanovski being dethroned by Ilia Topuria in early 2024. In the meantime, ‘Blessed’ could be matched up against another top contender to potentially secure another title shot.

The problem is, he’s fought most of the top-ten featherweight within the last few years. Therefore, it'll be intriguing to see who the UFC matches up 'Blessed' with next.