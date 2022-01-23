5 possible fights for Shinya Aoki at ONE Championship: X

Former ONE Championship lightweight world champion Shinya 'Tobikan Judan' Aoki had a really good 2021. His two outings of the year were both submission finishes, upping his win streak to four. Finishing two former world champions and one former title challenger in his last four fights, Aoki is in prime form even at 38.

The Japanese MMA icon is set to return to the cage at ONE Championship's 10-year anniversary show, ONE: X. It's fitting for Asia's top fight organization to include one of its most famous Asian fighters on the card. As it stands, Aoki is not just one of the more famous fighters in ONE, he's one of the best grapplers in the sport, period.

Aoki has been fighting in MMA for almost two decades now, tallying 47 wins with 30 submissions. His submission wins in PRIDE, Strikeforce, DREAM, Shooto and ONE Championship have earned him the moniker 'Master of Flying Submissions'. On top of that, Aoki has won numerous grappling championships both in his home country and abroad.

Aoki is one of the few 'pure' grappling specialists in the game. He relies heavily on his submissions, often at the expense of other aspects of MMA. However, once the fight hits the ground then tangling with Aoki would be detrimental to your health.

Although Aoki's March 26 opponent is yet to be determined, people are already getting excited by his inclusion in the card. With ONE's lightweight division stacked with killers, anybody from the top 10 would be an exciting fight for Aoki. Today, we look at the rankings and list down five viable fight options for Shinya Aoki at ONE: X.

#5. ONE Championship grappling superfight with Gordon Ryan

Let's start with a jiu-jitsu fan's dream. Gordon 'The King' Ryan, widely considered the greatest no-gi jiu-jitsu world champion ever, recently signed with ONE. The landmark signing had grappling fans salivating at the thought of Ryan conquering the Asian organization and finally dabbling in MMA.

Ryan's contract says he'll fight under ONE's submission grappling leg but will eventually transition to MMA. As early as May of last year, a superfight between him and Aoki had been announced:

The fight has since fallen through due to Ryan's decision to temporarily retire to focus on his long-standing battle with gastroparesis. However, the renowned grappler has been active in training ever since and has been hinting at a return. If he decides to make his comeback two months from now, it makes sense to re-book the fight with Aoki for the biggest event in ONE Championship history.

Imagine if Aoki somehow subs Ryan. The entire MMA and jiu-jtisu world will collectively lose their minds.

