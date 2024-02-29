"Pray you get paid fairly" - When Jake Paul used the fighter pay card to snub Khamzat Chimaev's bold callout to him and brother Logan

Following his first-round win over Li Jingliang in 2021, Khamzat Chimaev made a bold callout on social media, targeting Jake Paul and his brother Logan into a boxing match.

In an X post, 'Borz' wrote:

"I can smash this guys same night BOXING 👊🏼"

However, Jake Paul, known for his outspoken nature, shut down Chimaev's proposition, dismissing the UFC fighter's boxing aspirations:

“Listen Kumquat… you are just another UFC fighter pretending you can box. Sit down, shut up and pray you get paid fairly.”

Paul's response underscored the debate surrounding fighter compensation in the UFC, a topic he's been vocal about for quite some time now.

Check out Paul's response below:

Paul is currently preparing for his upcoming bout against Ryan Bourland in an eight-round cruiserweight clash. The matchup is set to take place this Saturday at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, with Paul aiming to add another victory to his burgeoning boxing career.

The event features women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, defending her titles against Nina Meinke in the headliner.

Online feud between Neeraj Goyat and Jake Paul spills over into physical confrontation

The online feud between Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat and internet personality Jake Paul took a dramatic turn when they came face-to-face outside Paul's gym.

Goyat, who previously challenged Paul to a fight online, accused the internet star of using a translation app to disrespect him in a regional Indian language. He demanded that Paul fight him in person rather than resorting to online taunts:

"Jake Paul, I'm the man of my word. I'm here. I'm in your country. I'm here in your town. I'm here in your gym, man. Now abuse... You using translate application and you abusing in Indian language. Now abuse."

Paul responded through the video, challenging Goyat to a fight:

"Come to daddy... You came to see me. You don't wanna fight though... Listen brother, you can't handle a little s**t talk. Your feelings are hurt? Did I hurt your feelings?... Listen brother, f**k you three times, brother... I respect you for showing up man-to-man. But you don't wanna fight."

Check out the video below:

Despite the heated exchange, Paul acknowledged Goyat's callouts at a recent press conference and expressed interest in potentially facing him in India.