Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

In today's issue, we will discuss Dana White's role in combat sports monopolization, Kamaru Usman's future, and more.

#3. Fighter finds out about pregnancy days before DWCS fight

Corinne Laframboise was all set to fight Rainn Guerrero on Dana White's Contender Series for a spot on the UFC roster when a last-minute blood report derailed her dreams unexpectedly.

She found out that she was three months pregnant and expecting a healthy baby girl. Fortunately, she did not spar during the entire fight camp after suffering an ankle injury early on, which ensured she did not take any hits to her abdomen area while pregnant.

The UAE Warriors flyweight champion is going to focus on having the baby for the next six months and beyond. However, she is not giving up on her dream and hopes to find her way back to the opportunity sometime in the future.

Speaking with BBC on the matter, Laframboise said:

"I know that I'm made to be in the UFC. I'm strong enough to be there, I like to finish people in the first and second rounds. I give a good show. I'm really marketable." [H/t: The Sun]

The Canadian is 8-4 in her MMA career, with 4 submissions and 2 knockout wins.

#2. Chris Eubank Jr. slams Dana White for 'monopolizing' MMA

Chris Eubank Jr. heavily criticized Dana White on his recent appearance on The MMA Hour.

The newly-appointed UFC CEO has long faced public backlash for not paying the fighters enough. Entities like Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou quitting the organization for significantly heftier paychecks in boxing further brought attention to the matter.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Eubank Jr. called out White for creating a 'monopoly' in MMA and pushing talented fighters to the boxing ring. He confidently stated that it is 'impossible' for the fighters to make as much as boxers are making, as long as Dana White is at the helm:

"With the UFC, you have a guy who’s monopolized the entire MMA world. If you don't accept what Dana's giving you, goodbye, find somewhere else to go. A perfect example is Francis Ngannou. In boxing the competition is so huge that they're always gonna pay fighters more."

Eubank Jr. did give Dana White due credit for 'cracking the business' of combat sports. However, from a moral standpoint, the UFC payscale raises many questions given that the fighters put their health on the line, said the boxer.

Watch Chris Eubank Jr.'s comments below from the 5:00-minute mark:

#1. Kamaru Usman's tweet sparks UFC retirement rumors

The latest tweet by Kamaru Usman has got fans worried that the former welterweight champion is retiring from the sport.

On Wednesday, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' took to social media to post a cryptic tweet followed by two 'heartbreak' emojis.

Expand Tweet

Fans were quick to jump to the conclusion that Usman was hanging up his gloves, after losing his title to Leon Edwards in a brutal manner and failing to reclaim it in the rematch. His Twitter followers were supportive of him, whether he indeed meant to hint at retirement or not.

Read the comments here.