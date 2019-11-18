RAW Preview: Huge TLC title match revealed; Reason why Rollins may lose Survivor Series captaincy (18th November 2019)

Rey Mysterio will be on RAW to address Brock Lesnar!

Welcome to the go-home episode of RAW to Survivor Series 2019. The build to the show has been quite interesting so far, with a lot of content (6 hours per week almost) being dedicated to the lead-up of the show.

Last week opened with a title match and Asuka may have low-key become the next Women's title challenger after she pinned Becky Lynch in the match for the tag team gold. We saw a few throwaway matches featuring the likes of Drew McIntyre, Sin Cara, Andrade, Cedric Alexander, Erick Rowan and more while WALTER made his main roster debut and had a match against Seth Rollins.

With all the Interbrand chaos happening, the episodes leading up have been stacked and there's been an element of madness which we've enjoyed. Without going much further, let's take a look at what you need to look forward to on RAW tonight.

#5 Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to team up again

The Man and The Queen!

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair can't seem to avoid crossing paths, regardless of which brand they're a part of. As mentioned, the two were unsuccessful last week against The Kabuki Warriors after a controversial finish that saw Asuka pin The Man.

While the two won't be facing the champions tonight, they will be planting the seeds to what seems to be the formation of a new tag team. The two bitter rivals will unite once again tonight in tag team action.

Expect them to pick up a relatively easy victory and for the two reluctant partners to work well together. WWE is promoting this match as one that will potentially earn them a future tag team title shot, which possibly confirms the advertisement from Target Center that The Man and The Queen will challenge for the tag team titles at TLC.

