"Ready to run through a building" - Conor McGregor shows off ripped physique ahead of UFC 264

Conor McGregor is all set to "run through a building" ahead of his massively-anticipated trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

In a recently shared social media post, the Irishman showed off an incredibly remarkable physique as he prepares to take on 'The Diamond' on July 10 in a five-round main event fight.

Putting my @tidlsport recovery spray on me and getting to work.

I’m ready to run thru a building. See you soon, god bless ya. pic.twitter.com/mhek65SS9V — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 22, 2021

With little more than two weeks remaining before what promises to be one of the biggest fights of the year, Conor McGregor has been sharing pictures and videos of his training.

Although 'Notorious' has kept the trash talk to a minimum compared to his earlier years, it is quite clear that the utterly respectful atmosphere that characterized their last fight is no longer in existence. This particularly rings true after the very public spat Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier had on social media about donations to charity.

It closely resembles the animosity that was brewing between the two men ahead of their first encounter, which 'Mystic Mac' won via first-round TKO, just as he had predicted.

Fans concerned about Conor McGregor's black eye ahead of the fight

Amid several pictures of training and workout sessions, Conor McGregor recently posted about a wedding he attended of his 'good friend and trusted advisor' Matthew Gilbert-Hammerling. In one of his own close-up shots from the ceremony, fans noticed something that left them worried and concerned about the Irishman.

Fans did not miss the black-ish bruise under Conor McGregor's left eye in the above picture he posted. Most people assumed that it was a minor injury he sustained while sparring in preparation for the fight. Conor McGregor did not respond to any of the fan's questions and has not opened up about any injury yet.

The Irishman predicted knocking 'The Diamond' out via a front kick in round four, which was incidentally the post that began the online feud between the two combatants. In a recent post, 'Notorious' claimed that he would "finish the job" this time around.

Dustin Poirier's boxing coach Dyah Davis has also made a prediction. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Davis stated that he could see Dustin Poirier walk away with a third-round knockout win in the trilogy fight.

At UFC 257, the fight ended in the second round thanks to the leg kicks Dustin Poirier had mastered that Conor McGregor had no answers for. As per Davis, 'The Diamond' has a similar mantra going into UFC 264 and is looking forward to securing a similar result this time around as well.

Edited by Avinash Tewari