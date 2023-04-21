Ricky Glenn vs. Christos Giagos: Height, weight, reach and stats comparison

Ricky Glenn and Christos Giagos are set to face off in a highly anticipated lightweight bout on the undercard of UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow at the UFC APEX facility.

Ricky Glenn holds a professional record of 22-6-2, and has struggled to reach his full potential due to his limited activity in recent years. 'The Gladiator' has only competed twice since 2018, winning one fight by knocking out Joaquim Silva and fighting to a draw with Grant Dawson in 2021. Glenn's record in the UFC stands at 4-3-1, which is not reflective of his capabilities as a fighter.

In contrast, Christos Giagos has been slightly more active in the UFC, with a record of 4-4 in the promotion. Despite losing his debut fight to Charles Oliveira, 'The Spartan' has shown remarkable resilience by bouncing back and improving his performances against tough opponents like Arman Tsarukyan and Thiago Moises. His most recent victory came in 2021 when he earned the 'Performance of the Night' award for submitting Sean Soriano.

With the 'Tale of the Tape' for the upcoming clash between 'The Gladiator' and 'The Spartan', the fighters possess distinct physical attributes. While Ricky Glenn stands tall at 6 feet, Christos Giagos is only slightly shorter at 5'10''. However, Giagos has a longer reach of 71'.5" as compared to Glenn's reach of 70.5".

In terms of weight, both fighters weighed in at 155.5 pounds during the weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 71.

Christos Giagos reflects on his fight against Ricky Glenn

Christos Giagos is set to make his long-awaited return to the UFC after suffering a freak injury that forced him out of his scheduled bout last year. The Greek-American fighter was initially slated to take on Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Paris in September 2020.

Just before the fight, Giagos accidentally cut his pinky toe while cleaning his house, which led to him withdrawing from the match. After a lengthy layoff, Giagos is now ready to step back into the octagon and take on Ricky Glenn in what promises to be an exciting lightweight clash.

Christos Giagos shared his thoughts on his upcoming fight against Ricky Glenn in a recent episode of the Just Scrap Radio podcast. 'The Spartan' expressed his eagerness to step into the octagon and go all out against his opponent. Giagos emphasized that he is fully prepared to engage in a fierce battle and will not hold back in delivering his best performance:

"I feel like it will be a war, back-and-forth. This type of fight can be the Fight of the Night, I’m not going to shy away and I think the hungrier fighter will get the win. Can I finish him? I think I can him. Will I finish him? I don’t know. I see it going to a decision, and I’m preparing for a war."

Check out the entire statement below (from 25:48 onwards):

