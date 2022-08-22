“A very determined foreign Muay Thai fighter” - Rittewada talks about training with Savvas Michael

Cypriot Muay Thai sensation Savvas Michael is neck-deep into his preparations for his fight against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The two are set to clash on the main card of ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26. The fight is in the semi-finals of ONE's inaugural ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament.

A major element of Michael's training camp is conducting it at the world-famous Petchyindee Academy in Bangkok, Thailand alongside some of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world.

One such Thai fighter is ONE bantamweight Muay Thai sensation and former Lumpinee Stadium world champion Rittewada Petchyindee Academy. Rittewada, who will rematch Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE 160, has been working hard alongside Michael in the gym.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Rittewada spoke about how his training with Savvas Michael is shaping up.

“Savvas [Michael] is a very determined foreign Muay Thai fighter. He works truly hard because he is determined to defeat Rodtang. He and I usually train together, and we always exchange advice, as well as share techniques and experiences.”

Training hard is great, but having a good training partner who trains just as hard is invaluable. Not to mention that training partner is a world-class fighter as well. Having Rittewada as someone to share strategies and ideas with in the training room, Savvas will have a strong fighting chance against Rodtang.

Rittewada thinks Rodtang vs. Savvas Michael is a "50-50" battle

Speaking further about the bout between Michael and Rotdang, Rittewada is predicting a dead-even match-up between the two. Considering how Rodtang obliterated most of his opponents inside the Circle, this prediction is very hopeful for Michael.

Rittewada said:

“Rodtang never stops improving himself. He always learns new things. I think with the help of his teammates, [Savvas] might have a chance to beat Rodtang. I give them a 50-50 chance. They both have a chance to win.”

Rodtang doesn't always find someone who can match his intensity and ferocity inside the Circle. If what Rittewada is saying about Savvas Michael is correct, we'll be treated to an epic barnbuner come August 26.

