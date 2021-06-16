"A happy Rob is a dangerous Rob" - Robert Whittaker issues a warning to the UFC middleweight division

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has sent out a warning shot to the rest of the 185-pound division.

Ever since losing his belt to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243, Robert Whittaker has been on a mission. He wants to get his crown back and he wants to prove to the world that he was a shadow of himself during the first fight he had against 'The Last Stylebender'.

Robert Whittaker prepares for war

We won’t know for sure what he’s going to look like in the rematch until it actually gets booked, but based on recent evidence, we’d say 'The Reaper' is right to be feeling confident.

During a short & sweet tweet, Whittaker made it clear that he is ready for anything that comes his way.

A happy Rob is a dangerous Rob. pic.twitter.com/jNXUSqEVs5 — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) June 16, 2021

“A happy Rob is a dangerous Rob.”

Robert Whittaker has certainly been dangerous over the course of his last few fights, and he’s been that way despite not securing any finishes since the Adesanya loss.

The 30-year-old has beaten Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum in his last three outings and in all three he looked pretty good.

He dropped Till, dropped Cannonier and spent five rounds beating seven bells out of Gastelum - although that was a short notice bout.

We’re talking about a man who is as laid back as they come and while some think being cocky is the perfect route forward in order to be a title contender, Robert Whittaker breaks that tradition pretty convincingly.

Some have suggested that Paulo Costa could factor into the title conversation moving forward but in reality, that doesn’t come across as feasible given his ongoing issues with the UFC.

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker are destined to fight again and if you don’t believe us, believe Adesanya - because he was the one who called Whittaker out following his UFC 263 win.

There’s every reason to believe Adesanya can go in there and produce another dominant knockout win but in equal measure, Robert Whittaker could shock the world and climb back to the top of the middleweight mountain.

