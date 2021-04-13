Robert Whittaker's 3 best performances in the UFC

Robert Whittaker’s return to the top spot is inevitable. He's simply too talented. At the age of 30, the Australian has already become a UFC middleweight champion. He’s also beaten one of the most intimidating fighters the UFC has ever had in Yoel Romero not once but twice.

After defeats to Stephen Thompson and Court McGee left him with an inconsistent 2-2 record in the UFC at the start of 2014, Whittaker found the winning formula. He won nine fights in a row leading up to his title defense against Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in 2019. A second-round knockout took him off the throne and left him needing some time away from the octagon.

Since making his UFC return in Abu Dhabi last summer, Whittaker has looked back to his best. A technical striking masterclass across Darren Till reminded the fans and the rest of the 185-pound division of his capabilities. A win in October against Jared Cannonier has put a rematch with Adesanya on the table.

UFC Fight Island 3: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

UFC Vegas 24: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum

At UFC Vegas 24, Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum are ready for a second go at entering the octagon together for a UFC headliner. The two were set to main event the UFC 234 pay-per-view in 2019. ‘The Reaper’ was forced to pull out of his title defense on the day of the fight after suffering a terribly timed hernia. Timing doesn’t get much worse than that.

On Saturday, the pair will finally face each other inside the cage. Although the headliner was originally between Whittaker and Brazilian Paulo Costa, the new bout is a worthy replacement.

Given the build-up this fight had before and the disappointment when the matchup was canceled, it seems right that we finally get to see the two middleweight contenders square-off. It might not have the same level of hype it had in 2019 but ticking it off our middleweight bucket list has been long overdue.

Ahead of this weekend’s main event, let’s refresh our memories of the impressive career of Robert Whittaker. Here are three of his best performances in the UFC so far.

#3 Robert Whittaker vs. Jacare Souza - UFC on Fox 24

Robert Whittaker and Jacare Souza

Jacare Souza has always been a big name and a fan favorite. With 14 MMA submissions, the Brazilian is regarded as one of the best on the ground in the middleweight division. Coupled with eight knockouts, he is a dangerous man to step into the octagon with. For Robert Whittaker to beat him like he did was super impressive.

At UFC on Fox 24, Whittaker entered his fight against Souza on a six-fight winning streak. Victories over Uriah Hall and an in-form Derek Brunson had established himself as a contender. His performance of the night against Souza secured a shot at the interim middleweight belt.

His performance was calm, collected and complete.

Robert Whittaker stagger Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza with a head kick and follows up to finish a flawless performance (u/BestSinceDay0) pic.twitter.com/7LH9ScdE14 — r/MMA (@MMAOnReddit) April 10, 2018

Altough the defeat began a downward spiral of losses and inconsistent performances for Jacare Souza, prior to that he had been a monster. Before he met Robert Whittaker, the Brazilian was 24-4 in MMA, 6-1 in the UFC and had won 10 of his last 11 fights.

Despite facing a dangerous opponent in remarkable form, Whittaker held nothing back. The first-round appeared even, but in the second, Whittaker took the pen and wrote his own story. Seizing on every mistake from the Brazilian, 'The Reaper' rocked Souza with a brutal head kick, before forcing the stoppage with a barrage of punches.

This was perhaps Whittaker's breakout fight as a true UFC star and it's easy to see why. What a performance.

#2 Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till - UFC Fight Island 3

UFC Fight Island 3: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

The circumstances leading up to this performance make it that extra bit impressive. After being knocked out by Israel Adesanya in the second round of their UFC 243 main event and losing his middleweight title, Whittaker took some time away from the cage.

The Australian was set to return in March last year against Jared Cannonier, but he withdrew from the UFC 248 card. A few months later it was revealed Whittaker had postponed his return to the octagon and stopped training due to burnout. It’s so good to see him back to his best now.

Robert Whittaker made his highly anticipated return against Darren Till in Abu Dhabi last July. He put on one of the best displays of his career.

This one didn't disappoint!



Serious technique and tactics on show from Robert Whittaker and Darren Till 👊



A perfect send-off for #UFCFightIsland3 🏝 pic.twitter.com/Ho0ku7721W — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 26, 2020

The fight was an unbelievable battle of technical striking. It was a great watch and even in defeat, Till looked strong.

For Whittaker, returning in such impressive fashion, even after his issues with burnout, showed just how talented he is.

#1 Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero - UFC 213

UFC 213: Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero

There was no reason to doubt Robert Whittaker’s title credentials before this fight. But if anyone did, his win over Yoel Romero put the nail in the coffin.

The fact he beat one of the scariest men in UFC history once is impressive. He managed to pull it off again at UFC 225. The second performance was great but the first was simply magnificent.

The Australian overcame ‘Soldier of God’ in a five-round Fight of the Night. He left Las Vegas as the interim middleweight champion and was later promoted to undisputed champion.

Overcoming a knee injury in the very first-round, Robert Whittaker put on a clinic. The 30-year-old threw everything he had at Romero in a five-round war that ended the Cuban's 10-fight winning streak. It's one of those fights that will always exist on the must-see list for new MMA fans.

Whittaker had an appropriate reaction after the remarkable performance -

"I am the best in the world. I've said that every fight. I truly mean it."