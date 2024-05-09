Ronda Rousey and 4 other UFC fighters who slammed Joe Rogan

Despite Joe Rogan being the most recognizable voice of the UFC across multiple generations, he hasn't always enjoyed a universally positive reception. Sometimes, the fans themselves are critical of his analysis of fights, accusing him of biases and clinging to chosen narratives.

However, in rarer cases, it's the UFC fighters themselves who express frustration with Rogan. Athletes lashing out at their sport's commentators is nothing new and has happened for as long as sports have entertained the masses. However, there is a difference with Rogan's case.

Rogan sometimes has personal relationships with some fighters, even occasionally having them as guests on his podcast. So what could cause them to attack him in the public eye or even discard their friendship entirely?

#5. Jan Błachowicz vs. Joe Rogan

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz is often regarded as one of the more respectful fighters. However, that doesn't mean he hasn't had his own issues with Joe Rogan. The Polish power-puncher specifically took issue with the commentator opining that Magomed Ankalaev had beaten him at UFC 282.

At the time, Błachowicz and Ankalaev had fought for vacant 205-pound gold. The bout was controversially ruled a draw, but Błachowicz appeared to imply, in his post-fight interview, that he felt Ankalaev had done enough to win. This was echoed by Rogan in the post-fight interview itself, which drew Błachowicz's ire.

"Joe Rogan after the [fight], when he stepped inside the octagon, he say that for him I lose the fight, and there was something good, you know? What I thinking? So I think that he did mistake that he say something like this to me after the fight."

Check out Jan Błachowicz's comments about Joe Rogan's commentary (0:22):

The Polish star subsequently stressed that he felt it was inappropriate of Rogan to punctuate the post-fight interview with his own opinion. However, he does not appear to feel any lingering animosity toward Rogan and was just frustrated with the latter's apparent lack of neutrality.

#4. Dustin Poirier vs. Joe Rogan

At UFC 299, Dustin Poirier scored a thrilling comeback win when he knocked out Benoît Saint Denis in round two. However, prior to the knockout, 'The Diamond' spent large spells of the bout getting outwrestled, which prompted Joe Rogan to claim that he was exhausted.

This frustrated Poirier who, was only made aware of Rogan's commentary after watching the fight at home with his wife. On the MMA Hour, he clarified that he was merely trying to wait for Saint Denis to run out of gas, feeling that he would wilt come round three, but managed to finish him beforehand.

"Joe Rogan said I was exhausted, said I was tired like five times. Bro, I do not get tired. I have some of the best cardio in this fight sh*t that we do. Like, I can go 25 minutes, hard, cracking the whole time. I can't believe he said that."

Check out Dustin Poirier's take on the UFC 299 commentary (10:12):

He stressed that he has never gassed out in a fight and was annoyed with Rogan's account of his bout. Regardless, he doesn't appear to hold any will toward the comedian and was only getting his point across.

#3. Bryce Mitchell vs. Joe Rogan

Unlike most UFC fighters, Bryce Mitchell's issues with Joe Rogan aren't over the latter's commentary. Instead, the two men clash over their scientific views. Rogan is a proponent of evolution and classic science, while Mitchell champions various conspiracy theories, including creationism and the belief in a flat Earth.

This has prompted Mitchell to challenge Rogan to a debate multiple times. During a recent appearance on the Hodgetwins' Twins Pod podcast, the UFC featherweight stressed that while he is a fan of Rogan's and has nothing but love for him, he still strongly disagrees with the UFC commentator on certain views.

"Now, I love Joe with all my heart, but he's full of sh*t, and I tell him right to his motherf***ing face. He's full of sh*t and we didn't come from no monkeys, motherf***er."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments about Joe Rogan (0:15):

Mitchell, who is a deeply religious Christian, also clashes with Rogan on that front, as the latter is an atheist. Rogan, however, isn't the first commentator with whom Mitchell disagreed over such topics, as he once had a similar conversation with former champion-turned-commentator Michael Bisping.

#2. Conor McGregor vs. Joe Rogan

By now, it is no secret that Conor McGregor is a volatile personality who may resort to targeting just about anyone on social media over perceived slights, real or imagined. Sean O'Malley learned that firsthand, and Joe Rogan is no different. At UFC 229, the Irishman faced Khabib Nurmagomedov in a heated grudge match.

While 'The Eagle' was dominant, he had to contend with McGregor's blatant cheating during the bout, like an illegal knee when both men were on the ground. Nevertheless, McGregor was still on the receiving end of a dominant loss. Rogan's description of the fight as a beating enraged the Irishman.

"'That was an illegal knee to the head of a grounded opponent.' Shut up, Joe, you little fool, yeah? What are you talking about, smash this and smash that? What was smashed was my knee into his f***ing eye socket, yeah? Sh*t. 'That's a knee to a ground opponent.' Call the cops. F***ing tick, yeah."

Check out Conor McGregor's audio message to Joe Rogan:

Moreover, Rogan pointing out McGregor's illegal tactics during the bout also left 'The Notorious' irate, as he took to mocking the legendary commentator for it. He shared an expletive-filled audio message on X/Twitter, disparaging Rogan in a stunning turn of events.

#1. Ronda Rousey vs. Joe Rogan

Ronda Rousey has never truly confronted her two losses in MMA, often avoiding the topic in interviews. Though at the height of her career, she seemed invincible and was the recipient of a tremendous amount of hype from Joe Rogan, who once claimed that she could beat 50% of male bantamweights on the roster.

This was a claim that Rogan later rescinded. This, along with how openly Rogan pointed out Rousey's technical flaws as a fighter, both during and after her loss to Holly Holm, enraged her. She felt it a betrayal, given that he had previously told her it was an honor to call her fights.

For this, Rousey accused Rogan and the bulk of MMA media of turning on her, branding them a colorful name and revoking her friendship with the iconic UFC commentator.